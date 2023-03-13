Warming Makes Droughts, Extreme Wet Events More Frequent, Intense

Portal origin URL: 
Warming Makes Droughts, Extreme Wet Events More Frequent, Intense
Portal origin nid: 
486093
Published: 
Monday, March 13, 2023 - 12:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
Scientists have predicted that droughts, floods will become more frequent and severe as our planet warms and climate changes, but measuring this on regional scales has proven difficult.
Portal image: 
This visualization shows extremes of the water cycle — droughts and pluvials — over a 20-year period based on observations from the GRACE and GRACE-FO satellites.