Published: Monday, March 13, 2023 - 12:00
Warming Makes Droughts, Extreme Wet Events More Frequent, Intense
Scientists have predicted that droughts, floods will become more frequent and severe as our planet warms and climate changes, but measuring this on regional scales has proven difficult.
This visualization shows extremes of the water cycle — droughts and pluvials — over a 20-year period based on observations from the GRACE and GRACE-FO satellites.