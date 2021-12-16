Portal origin URL: Watching the Blink of a Star to Size Up Asteroids for NASA’s Lucy MissionPortal origin nid: 476064Published: Thursday, December 16, 2021 - 09:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Observing occultations from Earth is one of the tools scientists use for gathering precise information about the size and shape of Lucy’s target destinations, known as “Trojan” asteroids.Portal image: Illustration of the Lucy spacecraft near a large asteroid with Jupiter visible in the distant background.