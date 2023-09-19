Portal origin URL: Water-Watching Satellite Monitors Warming Ocean off California CoastPortal origin nid: 489065Published: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 - 13:16Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The international Surface Water and Ocean Topography mission is able to measure ocean features, like El Niño, closer to a coastline than previous space-based missions.Portal image: This data visualization shows sea surface heights off the northern California coast in August. Red indicates higher-than-average heights, due to a marine heat wave and a developing El Niño, while blue signals lower-than-average heights.