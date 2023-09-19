Water-Watching Satellite Monitors Warming Ocean off California Coast

Portal origin URL: 
Water-Watching Satellite Monitors Warming Ocean off California Coast
Portal origin nid: 
489065
Published: 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023 - 13:16
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
The international Surface Water and Ocean Topography mission is able to measure ocean features, like El Niño, closer to a coastline than previous space-based missions.
Portal image: 
This data visualization shows sea surface heights off the northern California coast in August. Red indicates higher-than-average heights, due to a marine heat wave and a developing El Niño, while blue signals lower-than-average heights.