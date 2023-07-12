Portal origin URL: Webb Celebrates First Year of Science With Close-up on Birth of Sun-like StarsPortal origin nid: 488001Published: Wednesday, July 12, 2023 - 06:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA has released Webb’s image of a small star-forming region in the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex on its first year anniversary of science operations.Portal image: Red dual opposing jets coming from young stars fill the darker top half of the image, while a glowing pale-yellow, cave-like structure is bottom center, tilted toward two o’clock, with a bright star at its center.