Webb Detects Extremely Small Main Belt Asteroid

Webb Detects Extremely Small Main Belt Asteroid
Monday, February 6, 2023
An asteroid roughly the size of Rome’s Colosseum — between 300 to 650 feet (100 to 200 meters) in length — has been detected by an international team of European astronomers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
Illustration of an irregularly-shaped grey asteroid against the dark background of space.