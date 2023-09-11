Webb Discovers Methane, Carbon Dioxide in Atmosphere of K2-18 b

Monday, September 11, 2023 - 10:00
A new investigation with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope into K2-18 b, an exoplanet 8.6 times as massive as Earth, has revealed the presence of carbon-bearing molecules including methane and carbon dioxide.
This artist illustration shows a blue planet on the right, with its small, glowing red star in the lower left. Between them is another planet, a tiny white crescent in the distance.