Webb Looks for Fomalhaut’s Asteroid Belt and Finds Much More

Portal origin URL: 
Webb Looks for Fomalhaut’s Asteroid Belt and Finds Much More
Portal origin nid: 
487081
Published: 
Monday, May 8, 2023 - 11:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
Astronomers used NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to image the warm dust around a nearby young star, Fomalhaut, in order to study the first asteroid belt ever seen outside of our solar system in infrared light.
Portal image: 
An orange oval extends from the 7 o’clock to 1 o’clock positions. It features a prominent outer ring, a darker gap, an intermediate ring, a narrower dark gap, and a bright inner disk. At the center is a ragged black spot indicating a lack of data.