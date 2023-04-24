Webb Reveals Early-Universe Prequel to Huge Galaxy Cluster

Webb Reveals Early-Universe Prequel to Huge Galaxy Cluster
Monday, April 24, 2023
NASAs James Webb Space Telescope has confirmed, for the first time, a protocluster of seven galaxies at a distance that astronomers refer to as redshift 7.9, or a mere 650 million years after the big bang.
Various multi-color galaxies on a black background, with specific close-ups of 7 faint red galaxies in a column on right