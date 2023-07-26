Portal origin URL: Webb Snaps Highly Detailed Infrared Image of Actively Forming StarsPortal origin nid: 488212Published: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured the “antics” of a pair of actively forming young stars, known as Herbig-Haro 46/47, in high-resolution near-infrared light.Portal image: Horizontal orange cloud known as Herbig-Haro 46/47, with a central yellow-white blob pierced by red diffraction spikes. A surrounding nebula is seen as a delicate, semi-transparent blue haze. The background is filled with stars and galaxies.