Webb Telescope’s Coldest Instrument Reaches Operating Temperature

Portal origin URL: 
Webb Telescope’s Coldest Instrument Reaches Operating Temperature
Portal origin nid: 
478769
Published: 
Wednesday, April 13, 2022 - 05:22
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
With help from a cryocooler, the Mid-Infrared Instrument has dropped down to just a few degrees above the lowest temperature matter can reach and is ready for calibration.
Portal image: 
In this illustration, the multilayered sunshield on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope stretches out beneath the observatory’s honeycomb mirror