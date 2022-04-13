Portal origin URL: Webb Telescope’s Coldest Instrument Reaches Operating TemperaturePortal origin nid: 478769Published: Wednesday, April 13, 2022 - 05:22Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: With help from a cryocooler, the Mid-Infrared Instrument has dropped down to just a few degrees above the lowest temperature matter can reach and is ready for calibration.Portal image: In this illustration, the multilayered sunshield on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope stretches out beneath the observatory’s honeycomb mirror