Portal origin URL: Webb Unveils Dark Side of Pre-stellar Ice ChemistryPortal origin nid: 485155Published: Monday, January 23, 2023 - 11:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: An international team of astronomers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has obtained an in-depth inventory of the deepest, coldest ices measured to date in a molecular cloud.Portal image: A black background filled with galaxies in shades of a red, orange and blue. In the foreground are blue smokey wisps. On the left top, the wisps are orange and white. Four bright points of light, three orange and one a white-orange mix at the bottom left.