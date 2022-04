What are some skywatching highlights in April 2022?

The gathering of planets in the morning sky increases from three to four, as Jupiter joins the party. Two close conjunctions – between Mars and Saturn, and Venus and Jupiter – provide highlights at the beginning and end of the month. And the Big Dipper hosts a surprise: a double star you just might be able to "split" with your own eyes.

Learn more: https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/skywatching/whats-up/