Portal origin URL: X Marks the Spot: NASA Selects Site for Asteroid Sample CollectionPortal origin nid: 456699Published: Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 12:56Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: After a year scoping out asteroid Bennu’s boulder-scattered surface, the team leading NASA’s first asteroid sample return mission has officially selected a sample collection site.Portal image: This image shows sample site Nightingale, OSIRIS-REx’s primary sample collection site on asteroid Bennu.Science Categories: Solar System