XRISM Mission To Study 'Rainbow' of X-rays
Published: Monday, July 17, 2023 - 11:00
A new satellite called XRISM (X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission, pronounced "crism") aims to pry apart high-energy light into the equivalent of an X-ray rainbow.