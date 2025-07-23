NASA, JAXA XRISM Satellite X-rays Milky Way’s Sulfur

An international team of scientists have provided an unprecedented tally of elemental sulfur spread between the stars using data from the Japan-led XRISM (X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission) spacecraft.

Astronomers used X-rays from two binary star systems to detect sulfur in the interstellar medium, the gas and dust found in the space between stars. It’s the first direct measurement of both sulfur’s gas and solid phases, a unique capability of X-ray spectroscopy, XRISM’s (pronounced “crism”) primary method of studying the cosmos.

“Sulfur is important for how cells function in our bodies here on Earth, but we still have a lot of questions about where it’s found out in the universe,” said Lía Corrales, an assistant professor of astronomy at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. “Sulfur can easily change from a gas to a solid and back again. The XRISM spacecraft provides the resolution and sensitivity we need to find it in both forms and learn more about where it might be hiding.”

A paper about these results, led by Corrales, published June 27 in the Publications of the Astronomical Society of Japan.

Watch to learn how the XRISM (X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission) satellite took an unprecidented look at our galaxy's sulfur. XRISM is led by JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) in collaboration with NASA, along with contributions from ESA (European Space Agency).

NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Using ultraviolet light, researchers have found gaseous sulfur in the space between stars. In denser parts of the interstellar medium, such as the molecular clouds where stars and planets are born, this form of sulfur quickly disappears.

Scientists assume the sulfur condenses into a solid, either by combining with ice or mixing with other elements.

When a doctor performs an X-ray here on Earth, they place the patient between an X-ray source and a detector. Bone and tissue absorb different amounts of the light as it travels through the patient's body, creating contrast in the detector.

To study sulfur, Corrales and her team did something similar.

They picked a portion of the interstellar medium with the right density — not so thin that all the X-rays would pass through unchanged, but also not so dense that they would all be absorbed.

Then the team selected a bright X-ray source behind that section of the medium, a binary star system called GX 340+0 located over 35,000 light-years away in the southern constellation Scorpius.