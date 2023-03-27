Suggested Searches

 

The Moon

From lighting up our skies to preserving evidence of our solar system’s history, Earth’s closest neighbor plays a pivotal role in the study of our planet and beyond.

Color image of the moon above Earth's clouds.

OBSERVE THE MOON

Daily Moon Guide

NASA's interactive map for observing the Moon, every day of the year.

Next Total Lunar Eclipse

March 3, 2026 (UTC)

International Observe the Moon Night

September 4, 2026
NASA astronauts (left to right) Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

Artemis

All about humanity's return to the Moon.

Moon Composition & Structure

Like Earth, the Moon consists of three main layers: a crust, a mantle, and a core. 

Billions of years ago, the Moon was a molten world. As it solidified, the heaviest materials (metals like iron) sank down into the Moon’s center, and the lighter materials (lower density rocks) rose towards the surface. The result is a structure a bit like a chocolate-dipped cherry – solid core, mostly solid/partly liquid mantle, and thin outer crust.  

Cut-away diagram of the Moon's inner layers, with labels pointing to the Crust, Mantle, Outer Core, and Inner Core.
Skywatching

Your Total Lunar Eclipse Questions, Answered

In the early morning hours of March 3, 2026, a total lunar eclipse will redden the Moon. Here's what you need to know.

Features

Grayscale image of a barren landscape. The Sun is visible in a dark sky. In the foreground, scattered bootprints show where astronauts have worked. More bootprints and rover wheel tracks lead into the distance, towards a lumpy mountain range. The lunar surface appears to have a fine, powdery texture, with some rocks.

Moon Dust

We can learn a lot from studying Moon dust—and, the Moon's powdery surface presents challenges for human and robotic explorers.

Satellite image of the Moon’s surface. In the middle of the image, the surface is sharply interrupted by what appears to be an opening in the roof of a cave. The landscape is illuminated at a low angle, revealing a small part of what looks like a larger void below the opening.

Lunar Volcanism

The Moon does not have erupting volcanoes today, but it was once flooded with flowing lava.

Photo of ocean tides coming in on beach, with Moon behind horizon.

The Moon & Tides

As distant as the Moon may seem, its gravitational pull plays a huge role in the formation of Earth's ocean tides.

Featured Video

Moon Phases 2026

This visualization shows the Moon's phase and libration at hourly intervals throughout 2026, as viewed from the Northern Hemisphere.

About Moon Phases

The Moon's far side gets as much sunlight as its near side.

Like Earth, the Moon has a day side and a night side, which change as the Moon rotates. The Sun always illuminates half of the Moon while the other half remains dark.

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) mission has mapped the entire lunar surface, including the Moon’s near and far sides, down to a scale of one meter.

Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter ImagE:

Far Side of the Moon

Schrödinger basin, a large crater near the south pole on the lunar far side.

Observe the Moon

Diagram of the Moon's phases.

Moon Observation Journal

Spend the next month getting to know the Moon. 

Artemis

Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) was sent to the Moon to make high-resolution maps of the composition of the lunar…

Skywatching