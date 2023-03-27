Does the Moon Have an Atmosphere?

Yes, but just barely.

In contrast to Earth’s thick layers of air, the Moon’s exosphere is a bit like the haze you get when you whack a dirty rug with a broom: it includes a sampling of particles knocked free by impact. But instead of a rug, these particles come from the lunar surface. Instead of flying through the air, they’re ejected into near-emptiness. And instead of a broom, the Moon is pummeled by space debris.