NASA Science: Being Responsive to Executive Orders

February 18, 2025

To the NASA Science Community –

As the nation’s leader in Earth and space science, NASA Science operates within the broader context of the federal government and its priorities. As part of the Executive Branch, we are always responsive to the direction set by the Administration, including executive orders and policy guidance that relate to our programs and activities.

We are working as quickly as possible to implement these Executive Orders and related policies. We understand that these priorities can have tangible effects on our community, from potential changes in solicitations and mission planning to impacts on grants and research programs. We recognize that uncertainty can be challenging but we are committed to keeping you as informed as possible as we comply with these changes.

Our goal remains steadfast: to support groundbreaking science that advances knowledge and benefits society. As we work through these transitions, we are engaging with stakeholders, assessing implications, and ensuring that we continue to deliver on NASA’s science mission.

We appreciate your patience and dedication, and we will share more details as they become available. Thank you for your continued partnership in advancing NASA Science for the benefit of the nation.

-Nicky Fox

Associate Administrator, NASA Science Mission Directorate