Welcome to Nicky Notes: Release of NASA Science Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility Annual Report

As we look ahead, SMD remains committed to our IDEA values. We will continue to strive to be an environment where all SMD team members are valued for their diversity of thought, unique backgrounds, and whole selves. We will also continue to ensure IDEA principles and practices are embedded across the SMD portfolio. This year, we plan continued reflection on our internal practices, updates of the IDEA strategy, and further implementation of actions towards our goals. In recent conversations with many science divisions and cross-cutting organizations across the NASA Science family, I have been heartened to hear your questions and comments that exemplified your steadfast commitment to IDEA.