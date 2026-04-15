2026 NSTA Hyperwall Schedule

NASA Science at NSTA Hyperwall Schedule, April 16-18, 2026
Join NASA in the Exhibit Hall (Booth #1265) for Hyperwall Storytelling by NASA experts. Full Hyperwall Agenda below.
THURSDAY, APRIL 16
|11:00 AM
Teaching Space Weather in the Artemis Mission Era
|Christina Milotte
|11:15 AM
5E StoryMaps using NASA Resources
|Tina Harte
Ballinger
|11:30 AM
Growing Beyond Earth: A Partnership Between
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden & NASA
|Amy Padolf
|11:45 AM
Learn Science by Doing Science:
Real NASA Research That Your Class Can Do Today
|Sarah Kirn
|12:00 PM
Unlock NASA's Eyes and Inspire the Scientists of Tomorrow
|Jason Craig
|12:15 PM
Access NASA Earth Data for your Class
|Angela Rizzi
|12:30 PM
Solar System Treks
|George Chang
|12:45 PM
Earth in Motion: How the NISAR Satellite
Mission will Transform Our View of the Planet
|Erika Podest
|1:30 PM
Differentiated NASA Earth Data Analysis and Interpretation
|Angela Rizzi
|1:45 PM
Roman Space Telescope and Webb Space Telescope
|Begoña Vila
|2:00 PM
Earth in Motion: How the NISAR Satellite
Mission will Transform Our View of the Planet
|Erika Podest
|2:15 PM
Solar System Treks
|George Chang
|2:30 PM
Unlock NASA's Eyes and Inspire the Scientists of Tomorrow
|Jason Craig
|2:45 PM
Teaching Space Weather in the Artemis Mission Era
|Christina Milotte
|3:00 PM
Earth in Motion: How the NISAR Satellite Mission will Transform Our View of the Planet
|Erika Podest
|3:45 PM
Learn Science by Doing Science:
Real NASA Research That Your Class Can Do Today
|Sarah Kirn
FRIDAY, APRIL 17
|11:00 AM
NASA Solar System Ambassador Program
|Sarah Marcotte
|11:15 AM
Growing Beyond Earth: A Partnership Between
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden & NASA
|Amy Padolf
|11:30 AM
Access NASA Earth Data for your Class
|Angela Rizzi
|11:45 AM
Roman Space Telescope and Webb Space Telescope
|Begoña Vila
|12:00 PM
Learn Science by Doing Science:
Real NASA Research That Your Class Can Do Today
|Sarah Kirn
|12:15 PM
Teaching Space Weather in the Artemis Mission Era
|Christina Milotte
|12:30 PM
|5E StoryMaps using NASA Resources
|Tina Harte Ballinger
|1:30 PM
|Growing Beyond Earth: A Partnership Between
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden & NASA
|Amy Padolf
|1:45 PM
|Learn Science by Doing Science:
Real NASA Research That Your Class Can Do Today
|Sarah Kirn
|2:00 PM
|Roman Space Telescope and Webb Space Telescope
|Begoña Vila
|2:15 PM
|NASA Solar System Ambassador Program
|Sarah Marcotte