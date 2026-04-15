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2026 NSTA Hyperwall Schedule

NASA

Apr 15, 2026
Article

NASA Science at NSTA Hyperwall Schedule, April 16-18, 2026

Join NASA in the Exhibit Hall (Booth #1265) for Hyperwall Storytelling by NASA experts. Full Hyperwall Agenda below.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

11:00 AM
Teaching Space Weather in the Artemis Mission Era
Christina Milotte
11:15 AM
5E StoryMaps using NASA Resources
Tina Harte
Ballinger
11:30 AM
Growing Beyond Earth: A Partnership Between
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden & NASA
Amy Padolf
11:45 AM
Learn Science by Doing Science:
Real NASA Research That Your Class Can Do Today
Sarah Kirn
12:00 PM
Unlock NASA's Eyes and Inspire the Scientists of Tomorrow
Jason Craig
12:15 PM
Access NASA Earth Data for your Class
Angela Rizzi
12:30 PM
Solar System Treks
George Chang
12:45 PM
Earth in Motion: How the NISAR Satellite
Mission will Transform Our View of the Planet
Erika Podest
1:30 PM
Differentiated NASA Earth Data Analysis and Interpretation
Angela Rizzi
1:45 PM
Roman Space Telescope and Webb Space Telescope
Begoña Vila
2:00 PM
Earth in Motion: How the NISAR Satellite
Mission will Transform Our View of the Planet
Erika Podest
2:15 PM
Solar System Treks
George Chang
2:30 PM
Unlock NASA's Eyes and Inspire the Scientists of Tomorrow
Jason Craig
2:45 PM
Teaching Space Weather in the Artemis Mission Era
Christina Milotte
3:00 PM
Earth in Motion: How the NISAR Satellite Mission will Transform Our View of the Planet
Erika Podest
3:45 PM
Learn Science by Doing Science:
Real NASA Research That Your Class Can Do Today
Sarah Kirn

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

11:00 AM
NASA Solar System Ambassador Program
Sarah Marcotte
11:15 AM
Growing Beyond Earth: A Partnership Between
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden & NASA
Amy Padolf
11:30 AM
Access NASA Earth Data for your Class
Angela Rizzi
11:45 AM
Roman Space Telescope and Webb Space Telescope
Begoña Vila
12:00 PM
Learn Science by Doing Science:
Real NASA Research That Your Class Can Do Today
Sarah Kirn
12:15 PM
Teaching Space Weather in the Artemis Mission Era
Christina Milotte
12:30 PM5E StoryMaps using NASA ResourcesTina Harte Ballinger
1:30 PMGrowing Beyond Earth: A Partnership Between
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden & NASA		Amy Padolf
1:45 PMLearn Science by Doing Science:
Real NASA Research That Your Class Can Do Today		Sarah Kirn
2:00 PMRoman Space Telescope and Webb Space TelescopeBegoña Vila
2:15 PMNASA Solar System Ambassador ProgramSarah Marcotte