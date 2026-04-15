2026 NSTA Hyperwall Schedule

11:00 AM

Teaching Space Weather in the Artemis Mission Era

Christina Milotte

11:15 AM

5E StoryMaps using NASA Resources

Tina Harte

Ballinger

11:30 AM

Growing Beyond Earth: A Partnership Between

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden & NASA

Amy Padolf

11:45 AM

Learn Science by Doing Science:

Real NASA Research That Your Class Can Do Today

Sarah Kirn

12:00 PM

Unlock NASA's Eyes and Inspire the Scientists of Tomorrow

Jason Craig

12:15 PM

Access NASA Earth Data for your Class

Angela Rizzi

12:30 PM

Solar System Treks

George Chang

12:45 PM

Earth in Motion: How the NISAR Satellite

Mission will Transform Our View of the Planet

Erika Podest

1:30 PM

Differentiated NASA Earth Data Analysis and Interpretation

Angela Rizzi

1:45 PM

Roman Space Telescope and Webb Space Telescope

Begoña Vila

2:00 PM

Earth in Motion: How the NISAR Satellite

Mission will Transform Our View of the Planet

Erika Podest

2:15 PM

Solar System Treks

George Chang

2:30 PM

Unlock NASA's Eyes and Inspire the Scientists of Tomorrow

Jason Craig

2:45 PM

Teaching Space Weather in the Artemis Mission Era

Christina Milotte

3:00 PM

Earth in Motion: How the NISAR Satellite Mission will Transform Our View of the Planet

Erika Podest