Registration Opens for the 2024 NASA International Space Apps Challenge

NASA invites a global community of innovators, technologists, storytellers, and problem solvers to register for the 2024 NASA Space Apps Challenge, the largest annual global hackathon. The annual event, held this year on October 5-6, fosters innovation through international collaboration by providing an opportunity for participants to utilize NASA’s free and open data and space-based data from space agency partners.
“It takes a variety of skills and perspectives to launch a mission into space, and NASA’s Space Apps Challenge brings people together across cultures and borders toward solving real world problems on Earth and in space,” said Nicky Fox, associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “I am excited that this year’s NASA Space Apps Challenge participants will join in our global Heliophysics Big Year celebration. I look forward to seeing all the innovative ideas that our future generation puts forth.”
This year, the NASA Space Apps Challenge welcomes 15 international space agency partners, including two new agencies: the Communications, Space & Technology Commission of Saudi Arabia and the Spanish Space Agency. NASA Space Apps also welcomes back the Australian Space Agency, Brazilian Space Agency, Canadian Space Agency, European Space Agency, Indian Space Research Organization, Italian Space Agency, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, Mexican Space Agency, National Space Activities Commission of Argentina, National Space Science Agency of Bahrain, Paraguayan Space Agency, South African National Space Agency, and the Turkish Space Agency.
During the NASA Space Apps Challenge, participants around the world gather at hundreds of simultaneous in-person and virtual local events to address challenges submitted by subject matter experts across NASA divisions. These challenges range in complexity and topic, tasking participants with everything from creating artistic visualizations of NASA data to conceptualizing and developing informational apps and software programs.
In keeping with this year’s theme, “The Sun Touches Everything,” NASA Space Apps invites participants to consider the far-reaching influence of the Sun on Earth and space science. The theme connects participants with NASA’s Heliophysics Division’s celebration of the Helio Big Year.
After the hackathon, project submissions are judged by space agency experts. Winners are selected for one of 10 global awards and invited to an in-person celebration with NASA leadership and subject matter experts.
NASA Space Apps is funded by NASA's Earth Science Division through a contract with Booz Allen Hamilton, Mindgrub, and SecondMuse. The theme for the 2024 NASA Space Apps Challenge is funded by NASA Heliophysics Division.
We invite you to register for the 2024 NASA Space Apps Challenge and choose a virtual or in-person local event near you at:
Stay up to date with #SpaceApps by following these accounts: