Registration Opens for the 2024 NASA International Space Apps Challenge

“It takes a variety of skills and perspectives to launch a mission into space, and NASA’s Space Apps Challenge brings people together across cultures and borders toward solving real world problems on Earth and in space,” said Nicky Fox, associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “I am excited that this year’s NASA Space Apps Challenge participants will join in our global Heliophysics Big Year celebration. I look forward to seeing all the innovative ideas that our future generation puts forth.”