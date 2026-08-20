SmallSat 2026

Welcome

Jose Nunez

BryceTech’s Smallsats by the Numbers: 2026 Fletcher Franklin

Supply Chain Observations Bruce Yost



Technology Shortfall Rudy de Rosee

SPARCS Camera and Early Science Observations Kaitlyn Ashcroft

JPL: Skyfall Tim Canham

SWIFT LINK Reboost Bo Naasz

Flight Opportunities - Hosted Orbital Ecosystem - Fly Foundational Robos - Space Roboticist Challenge Anh Nguyen

From Rideshare to Dedicated Launches: SmallSat Options with NASA LSP Caley Burke

You Bring the Mission, We'll Bring the Lab: Partnering with MSFC Rush Elkins

NASA Ames Mission Design Center: Imagining the Next Generation of Spaceflight Missions Matthew Napoli

Engineering Challenges and Best Practices from a Stellar Launch Cycle Brad Williams