SmallSat 2026
Join NASA in the Exhibit Hall (Booth # 635, 835, 641, and 940) for Storytelling by NASA experts. Full Agenda below.
MONDAY, AUGUST 24, 9:00 - 10:00 AM
|Welcome
Jose Nunez
|BryceTech’s Smallsats by the Numbers: 2026
|Fletcher Franklin
|Supply Chain Observations
|Bruce Yost
Technology Shortfall
|Rudy de Rosee
|SPARCS Camera and Early Science Observations
|Kaitlyn Ashcroft
|JPL: Skyfall
|Tim Canham
|SWIFT LINK Reboost
|Bo Naasz
|Flight Opportunities - Hosted Orbital Ecosystem - Fly Foundational Robos - Space Roboticist Challenge
|Anh Nguyen
|From Rideshare to Dedicated Launches: SmallSat Options with NASA LSP
|Caley Burke
|You Bring the Mission, We'll Bring the Lab: Partnering with MSFC
|Rush Elkins
|NASA Ames Mission Design Center: Imagining the Next Generation of Spaceflight Missions
|Matthew Napoli
|Engineering Challenges and Best Practices from a Stellar Launch Cycle
|Brad Williams
|HIAD Payload Return Solution for SmallSats
|Joe Del Corso
3:25 - 4:10 PM
|Moderating
Bruce Yost
|RTMD NASA
|Greg Stover
|SMD HPD ADF
Asal Naseri
|HSMD CSLI/CLPS/ Commercial Access to Space (CAtS)
|Pete Wilczynski
|CARA: Conjunction Assessment Best Practices
|Lauri Newman
TUESDAY, AUGUST 25, 9:45 - 10:45 AM
|Moderating
|Cari Reinert
|SMD Panelist 1 - Solicitations
|Aly Mendoza-Hill
|STMD Panelist CATALYST - I-Corps
|Maggie Yancey
|SBIR / STTR- Launchpad for Innovation
|Ryszard Pisarski
|Agency level Tech Transfer
|Jose Nunez
3:15 - 4:15 PM
|Moderating
|Aly Mendoza-Hill
|SMD - APD Pioneers
|Pablo Saz Parkinson
|SMD - Science as a Service: What SmallSat Providers Need to Know
|Beth Weinstein
|SMD - HPD
|Asal Naseri
|ESCAPADE (HPD) Innovating Methods for Exploration
|Skyler Kleinschmidt
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26, 9:45 - 10:45 AM
|Moderator, FO Panelist
|Danielle McCulloch
|NASA CSLI, VADR Panelist
|Norman Phelps
|CLPS Panelist
|Angela Melito
|Rideshare Panelist
|Aly Mendoza-hill
|SLS
|David Hitt
3:15 - 4:15 PM
|Welcome / Close out Presentor/Moderator
Sam Pedrotty
|JPL Mission INCUS
|Benjamin (Benji) Donitz
|SMD - Biological & Physical Sciences Payload Concepts for Future SmallSat Missions
|Matthew Lera
|SMD APD - SWIFT Reboost highlight
|David Morris
|SMD ESD - Mission Highlight
|Sachidananda Babu
|SMD HPD - TRACERS Mission Highlight
|Skyler Kleinschmidt
|SunRISE (SMD HPD) - Maximizing Science Uptime Across the Constellation
|Carson Schubert
|STMD USTP Overview
|Mike Gaunce
|STMD Mission CAPSTONE 02
|Sam Phan
|STMD R5 Spacecraft Series
|Sam Pedrotty
|STMD GPDM
|Nehemiah Williams
|STMD Mission DiskSat
|Roger Hunter