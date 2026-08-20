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SmallSat 2026

NASA

Aug 20, 2026
Article

SmallSat 2026

Join NASA in the Exhibit Hall (Booth # 635, 835, 641, and 940) for Storytelling by NASA experts. Full Agenda below.

MONDAY, AUGUST 24, 9:00 - 10:00 AM

Welcome
Jose Nunez
BryceTech’s Smallsats by the Numbers: 2026Fletcher Franklin
Supply Chain ObservationsBruce Yost

Technology Shortfall 		Rudy de Rosee
SPARCS Camera and Early Science ObservationsKaitlyn Ashcroft
JPL: SkyfallTim Canham
SWIFT LINK ReboostBo Naasz
Flight Opportunities - Hosted Orbital Ecosystem - Fly Foundational Robos - Space Roboticist ChallengeAnh Nguyen
From Rideshare to Dedicated Launches: SmallSat Options with NASA LSPCaley Burke
You Bring the Mission, We'll Bring the Lab: Partnering with MSFCRush Elkins
NASA Ames Mission Design Center: Imagining the Next Generation of Spaceflight MissionsMatthew Napoli
Engineering Challenges and Best Practices from a Stellar Launch CycleBrad Williams
HIAD Payload Return Solution for SmallSatsJoe Del Corso

3:25 - 4:10 PM

Moderating
Bruce Yost
RTMD NASAGreg Stover
SMD HPD ADF
Asal Naseri
HSMD CSLI/CLPS/ Commercial Access to Space (CAtS)Pete Wilczynski
CARA: Conjunction Assessment Best PracticesLauri Newman

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25, 9:45 - 10:45 AM

ModeratingCari Reinert
SMD Panelist 1 - SolicitationsAly Mendoza-Hill
STMD Panelist CATALYST - I-CorpsMaggie Yancey
SBIR / STTR- Launchpad for InnovationRyszard Pisarski
Agency level Tech TransferJose Nunez

3:15 - 4:15 PM

ModeratingAly Mendoza-Hill
SMD - APD PioneersPablo Saz Parkinson
SMD - Science as a Service: What SmallSat Providers Need to KnowBeth Weinstein
SMD - HPDAsal Naseri
ESCAPADE (HPD) Innovating Methods for ExplorationSkyler Kleinschmidt

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26, 9:45 - 10:45 AM

Moderator, FO PanelistDanielle McCulloch
NASA CSLI, VADR PanelistNorman Phelps
CLPS PanelistAngela Melito
Rideshare PanelistAly Mendoza-hill
SLSDavid Hitt

3:15 - 4:15 PM

Welcome / Close out Presentor/Moderator
Sam Pedrotty
JPL Mission INCUSBenjamin (Benji) Donitz
SMD - Biological & Physical Sciences Payload Concepts for Future SmallSat MissionsMatthew Lera
SMD APD - SWIFT Reboost highlightDavid Morris
SMD ESD - Mission HighlightSachidananda Babu
SMD HPD - TRACERS Mission HighlightSkyler Kleinschmidt
SunRISE (SMD HPD) - Maximizing Science Uptime Across the ConstellationCarson Schubert
STMD USTP OverviewMike Gaunce
STMD Mission CAPSTONE 02Sam Phan
STMD R5 Spacecraft SeriesSam Pedrotty
STMD GPDMNehemiah Williams
STMD Mission DiskSatRoger Hunter