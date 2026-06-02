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Be a Clump Scout and Help Reveal Secrets of Stellar Nurseries

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NASA Science Editorial Team

Jun 02, 2026
Article

In the mid-20th century, astronomers discovered strange "clumpy" galaxies filled with mysterious bright blobs – massive stellar nurseries where stars are born at an explosive rate. Curiously, these clumpy galaxies were much more common in the early universe than they are today. We still don’t know why they vanished. 

The Euclid space telescope, an ESA (European Space Agency) mission with critical contributions from NASA, has begun to capture images of millions of galaxies. These images – far more than any team of professional scientists could ever catalog alone – include high-definition views of clumpy galaxies that promise to reveal structure within and among the clumps. Astronomers hope to use these images to obtain new information about which galaxies host clumps, where the clumps are, how and why they evolved, and more – but they need your help!

To tackle this mountain of data, scientists are creating a "digital assistant" in the form of machine learning, a kind of artificial intelligence. The machine algorithm has been partially trained with results from an earlier project called “Galaxy Zoo: Clump Scout.” Now, as a volunteer for the new Galaxy Zoo: Clump Scout II project, you’ll improve and train this tool further. You’ll examine images of galaxies that the machine has labelled with squares where it thinks it sees a real clump. The machine often gets confused by distant stars or camera glitches. So you’ll gently move those squares around, delete them, or add new ones, to help the algorithm learn.

As a part of Galaxy Zoo: Clump Scout II, you will help investigate how giant star-forming nurseries formed, solve the mystery of their disappearance over cosmic time, and reveal more about how star formation really works in galaxies. All you need is a laptop or smartphone. Click here to learn more!

Three side-by-side telescope images show the same distant clumpy galaxy in increasing detail. In the left image from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, the galaxy appears blurry and pixelated, with only a faint elongated shape visible. In the middle image from the Hyper Suprime-Cam, several bright star-forming clumps begin to emerge within the galaxy. In the right image from the Euclid mission, the galaxy appears much sharper, revealing numerous distinct bluish star-forming clumps and internal structure. A bright foreground star appears near the lower right of all three images.
A clumpy galaxy seen by telescopes with the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (left), the Hyper Suprime-Cam (middle) and the Euclid mission (right). You can see how the better resolving power of each subsequent telescope helps us see more and more detail about the star-forming clumps. (The bright object at the bottom right is a foreground star.)
Image data: SDSS (left; Sloan Digital Sky Survey - CC BY 4.0); HSC (center; NAOJ/HSC Project - CC BY 4.0); Euclid (right; ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA - CC BY 3.0 IGO). Image post-processing and compilation by Hugh Dickinson and Jürgen Popp.

Learn More and Get Involved

We see a planet with a drawn-on simple smily face and stick-arms holding an old-fashioned spyglass up to its dot of a right eye. The planet's surface has blue and green patches that make it look like Earth.

Galaxy Zoo: Clump Scout II

Identify star-forming clumps in galaxy images, and help train machines to do the same.

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