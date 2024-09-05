Join the Eclipsing Binary Patrol and Spot Rare Stellar Pairs!

An image of a celestial scene showing two bright stars against a dark background, with one star appearing larger and more luminous on the right, and a smaller, dimmer star to the left. A planet is silhouetted as it transits in front of the larger star. The background is filled with a soft glow and scattered faint stars.
Eclipsing binary stars point the way to exoplanets and many other discoveries. Be one of the first to join the new Eclipsing Binary Patrol project and help discover them!
NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center

Eclipsing binaries are special pairs of stars that cross in front of one another as they orbit—stars that take turns blocking one another from our view. At Eclipsing Binary Patrol, the newest NASA-funded citizen science project, you’ll have a chance to help discover these unusual pairs of objects. 

In Eclipsing Binary Patrol, you’ll work with real data from NASA’s TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) mission. TESS collects a lot of information! But computers sometimes struggle to tell when the data show us something unimportant, like background noise or objects that aren’t stars. With your help, we can identify the correct targets and gain deeper insights into the behavior of double star systems.

“I've never worked as a professional astronomer, but being part of the Eclipsing Binary Patrol allows me to work with real data and contribute to actual discoveries,” said Aline Fornear, a volunteer from Brazil. “It's exciting beyond words to know that my efforts are helping with the understanding of star systems so far away, and potentially new worlds, too!”

As a volunteer at Eclipsing Binary Patrol, your work will help confirm when a particular target is indeed an eclipsing binary, verify its orbital period, and ensure the target is the true source of the detected eclipses. You'll be essential in distinguishing genuine discoveries from false signals. To get involved, visit our page on the Zooniverse platform and start sciencing!

@DoNASAScience
@DoNASAScience

Share

Details

Last Updated
Sep 05, 2024
Editor
NASA Science Editorial Team

Related Terms

Explore More

On a black background, a large orange and white orb is surrounded by a diffuse, grainy, orange halo. The halo appears to have more material on its right side than its left.
6 min read

NASA’s Hubble, MAVEN Help Solve the Mystery of Mars’ Escaping Water

Article6 hours ago
Amid a field of galaxies, a repeated, elongated red galaxy forms a shape like the top of a question mark, with another galaxy positioned like the question mark’s dot. In each occurrence, another white, clumpy galaxy with an overall circular shape appears perched on top of the red galaxy. A very bright foreground galaxy appears to the right of the bottom curve of the question mark shape. To the lower right, among other galaxies, another occurrence of the galaxy pair appears, unaffiliated with the question mark shape.
5 min read

NASA’s Webb Reveals Distorted Galaxy Forming Cosmic Question Mark

Article1 day ago
The BurstCube and SNOOPI satellites deploy into space in this photograph.
3 min read

NASA’s Mini BurstCube Mission Detects Mega Blast

Article2 days ago