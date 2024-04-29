Major Martian Milestones

There’s good news from NASA’s Cloudspotting on Mars project! That’s the project that invites you to help identify exotic clouds high in the Martian atmosphere.
- Thanks to your help, the Cloudspotting on Mars project reached ahuge milestone. Another full Mars year, Mars Year 30 (Oct 2009 – Sep 2011), has been completed! That's the second full Mars year of observations that has been analyzed since the project began.
- The team has uploaded another full year of data, Mars Year 31 (Sep 2011 – Aug 2013). You’ll find right here, ready for you to investigate.
- A new project from the Cloudspotting on Mars team has started its beta testing phase! In this new project, you’ll pick out cloud shapes in data from NASA’s Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) Mission. If you're willing to help beta test this project and provide feedback before it launches, please send an email to the team. We'll let everyone know when this project officially launches, of course!
Congratulations to the Cloudspotting on Mars team and all the volunteers who have helped spot Martian clouds!