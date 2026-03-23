NASA Data Hackathon Inspires Community Action

On Jan. 31, students, library staff, researchers, and community members gathered at the University of Florida’s (UF) Marston Science Library for the Environmental Monitoring through Education, Research, and Geospatial Engagement (EMERGE) NASA Data Hackathon. This initiative empowers libraries, educators, and individuals to engage in public health and environmental science using real-world data tools and citizen science. At the center of EMERGE is NASA’s Global Learning & Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) Observer app, which allows anyone with a smartphone to collect and explore data on mosquito habitats, land cover, clouds, and more.

From morning workshops to an end-of-day sprint, participants spent the day transforming real environmental data into maps, dashboards, infographics, and practical insights supporting public health and environmental decision-making. The event was hosted by the Geospatial Digital Informatics Lab (part of the Geography Department at UF), SciStarter (the world’s largest citizen science database), and Florida Community Innovation (a civic technology nonprofit), with support from NASA and UF Libraries.

The hackathon gave participants a chance to work directly with these volunteer-collected datasets and see how local observations connect to global research. Participants had access to a digital textbook created by the GeoDI Lab that explains how to download, process, visualize, and analyze GLOBE Observer data. At the hackathon, 13 teams came together to build projects analyzing GLOBE data or reenvisioning data collection for the app. You can explore the gallery of projects online here!

Celebrating Hackathon Winners

The following participants won honors in their categories.

APP IMPROVEMENT TRACK

Winner — Mosquito Tracker

Matheus Kunzler Maldaner

Hoang Anh Mai

Luana Kunzler Maldaner

Nicolas Murguia

Alfred Navarro

Honorable Mention — App Improvement Brief

Kelly Muma

Seth Paul

User Interface Recognition — GLOBE Observer, Simplified

Kaushal Thota

Sparsh Mogha

ADVANCED TRACK

Winner — Epidemiological Vector Mapping System

Aseel Ismail

Shreya Shanmugam

Devadarshini Dhandapani

Shivani Chandrasekar

Winner — GeoDude

Siddharth Nahar

Anushri N R

Avantika Holla

Matthew Losito

Honorable Mention — Mosquito Habitat Observations and Wildfire Hazard in Florida

Nancy Murphy

Philippa Burgess

Mapping Recognition — Mosquitos Worldwide Project

Ayesha Malligai M.

INTERMEDIATE TRACK

Winner — Swarm Sense

Isabella Bodea

Evan Mullins

Aashita Rai

Honorable Mention — Mosquito Risk Mapping

RamyaLakshmi KS

Delilah Penate

Thomas Barbato

Amit Rajpurkar

Data Analysis Recognition — Bias and Uncertainty in Reported Mosquito Habitat Data

Gabriel Dos Santos

Satyabrata Das

Matthew White

Dylan Aaron

BEGINNER TRACK

Winner — Beginner Track EMERGE Project

Breanna Blackwood

Demitri Tu

Masha Belyaeva

Elizabeth Nguyen

Tommy Lin

Honorable Mention — Mosquito Predicting with Globe Observer Data

Novaarcoid Rajpurkar

FIELD TRACK

Winner — Field Track Data Collection for Mosquito Habitat

Wei Liu

Yichan Li

How You Can Get Involved

If you’re interested in civic tech, public-interest data, and community-centered research, you’re invited to get involved with Florida Community Innovation (FCI), one of the Hackathon partners. The FCI works year-round with students and community partners to build accessible tools, maps, and public resources and welcomes new collaborators from a wide range of backgrounds. Get started with FCI by visiting floridainnovation.org, and email info@floridainnovation.org to join one of their Wednesday meetings at 6 p.m. EDT to be matched with a project (like building games for Miami-Dade’s Recyclepedia app, helping create an AI tool for social workers in Orlando, and more).

Interested in shaping future EMERGE events? Apply to join a planning committee to help design the next hackathon! Committee members will help think through formats, tracks, accessibility, and community partnerships, with the goal of keeping future events welcoming, practical, and responsive to local needs. Organizers will receive a small honorarium. For more information, send an email to Caroline Nickerson: caroline.nickerson@floridainnovation.org

To start doing NASA science from your own neighborhood or backyard, you can also download the GLOBE Observer app! This app makes it possible for anyone to collect and explore data on mosquito habitats, land cover, and more!

The EMERGE program is made possible with the support of NASA through the Citizen Science Seed Funding Program, with the goal of enabling more scientists to develop and use citizen science techniques in their work.

From left: Olivia Zhang, Joe Aufmuth, Natya Hans, Yichan Li, Wei Liu, and Caroline Nickerson. Caroline Nickerson

https://geoemerge.com/nasa-at-uf