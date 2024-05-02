2 min read

NASA Partner Zooniverse Receives White House Open Science Award

collage of project avatars that look like targets
Selection of Zooniverse project avatars.
Credits: Zooniverse

Congrats to NASA partner Zooniverse for being named winners in the White House’s Year of Open Science Recognition Challenge!

The White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) designated 2023 as the year of Open Science, and invited innovators to submit stories of how they’ve advanced equitable open science. OSTP and its federal partners selected five challenge project submissions as “Champions of Open Science” including Zooniverse.

Since 2007, Zooniverse has become the largest online open data platform for people-powered research, engaging more than 2.7 million people. NASA Citizen Science projects hosted on the Zooniverse platform include Cloudspotting on Mars, Dark Energy ExplorersFloating ForestsAre We Alone In the Universe?Disk DetectiveSolar Active Region SpotterBackyard Worlds: Cool NeighborsBackyard Worlds: Planet 9Active AsteroidsDaily Minor PlanetSolar Jet HunterJovian Vortex Hunter, Redshift WranglerBurst Chaser and Planet Hunters TESS.

“With Zooniverse we have classified more galaxies than we ever thought possible!” said Lindsay House, scientist on the Dark Energy Explorers project.  “Zooniverse participants have been vital in helping us map the universe.” 

Find out more, and join the fun at Zooniverse.org!

@DoNASAScience
@DoNASAScience

Share

Details

Last Updated
May 02, 2024
Editor
NASA Science Editorial Team

Related Terms

Explore More

5 min read

X-ray Satellite XMM-Newton Sees ‘Space Clover’ in a New Light

Astronomers have discovered enormous circular radio features of unknown origin around some galaxies. Now, new observations of one dubbed the Cloverleaf suggest it was created by clashing groups of galaxies. Studying these structures, collectively called ORCs (odd radio circles), in a different kind of light offered scientists a chance to probe everything from supersonic shock […]

Article6 hours ago
Hubble space telescope over Earth
2 min read

NASA’s Hubble Pauses Science Due to Gyro Issue

Article2 days ago
Close-up view of Resolve’s detector
3 min read

NASA/JAXA’s XRISM Mission Captures Unmatched Data With Just 36 Pixels

Article2 days ago