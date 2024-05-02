NASA Partner Zooniverse Receives White House Open Science Award

5 min read

X-ray Satellite XMM-Newton Sees ‘Space Clover’ in a New Light

Astronomers have discovered enormous circular radio features of unknown origin around some galaxies. Now, new observations of one dubbed the Cloverleaf suggest it was created by clashing groups of galaxies. Studying these structures, collectively called ORCs (odd radio circles), in a different kind of light offered scientists a chance to probe everything from supersonic shock […]