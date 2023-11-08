Six Growing Beyond Earth Student Teams to Present at the 2023 American Association for Gravitational and Space Research Conference

1 min read
Congratulations to the six Growing Beyond Earth high school teams who will present their original research at this year’s American Association for Gravitational and Space Research Conference in Washington D.C.! The teams represent Biotech@Richmond Heights (Miami FL), Herbert Henry Dow High School (Midland, MI), iMater Preparatory Academy High School (Hialeah, FL), and Institute for Collaborative Education (New York, NY). The student projects include:
- Exploring Autonomous Sensing and Watering Systems,
- Plant Growth and Gene Expression in Simulating Microgravity,
- 3D Printed Materials Property Impact on Plant Growth, and
- Optimizing Light to Maximum Anthocyanin Content in Plants.
Growing Beyond Earth is a classroom-based citizen science project designed to advance NASA research on growing plants in space. For more information or to get involved, please visit: www.fairchildgarden.org/gbe.