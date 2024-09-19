When Will That Star Dim? Amateur Planet-Chasers Got You!

WASP-77 A b is a gas giant exoplanet that orbits a Sun-like star. It’s only about 20% larger than Jupiter. But that’s where the similarities to our solar system end. This blazing hot gas ball orbits right next to its star–more than 200 times closer to its star than our Jupiter!

Want a piece of the action? Join the Exoplanet Watch project and help contribute to cutting-edge exoplanet science! Anyone can participate–participation does not require citizenship in any particular country.