Portal origin URL: Hubble Observes a Cosmic Sea CreaturePortal origin nid: 487573Published: Friday, June 9, 2023 - 07:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The jellyfish galaxy JO206 trails across this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.Portal image: Spiral galaxy tilted partially toward us. Bright and colorful inner disk with bluish and reddish star formation throughout the arms. An outer disk of dust has many arms being pulled, down and to the right. They stretch into faint trails.