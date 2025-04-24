New York Stock Exchange Welcomes NASA’s SPHEREx Team



The New York Stock Exchange welcomed team members from NASA's SPHEREx (Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer) mission to celebrate the launch of the agency's newest astrophysics observatory to understand the origins and structure of the universe. Image courtesy of NYSE Group

Members of NASA’s recently launched SPHEREx (Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer) mission team participated in the New York Stock Exchange’s closing bell ceremony in New York City on April 22.

Michael Thelen, SPHEREx flight system manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, is seen here ringing the closing bell. Additional SPHEREx team members from NASA JPL, which manages the mission, and BAE Systems Inc., Space & Mission Systems, which built the telescope and spacecraft bus for NASA, participated.

The SPHEREx observatory, which launched March 11 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, will soon begin mapping the universe like none before it. Using 102 color filters to scan the entire sky quickly, SPHEREx will gather data on hundreds of millions of galaxies that will complement the work of more targeted telescopes, like NASA’s Hubble and James Webb space telescopes. Its surveys will help answer some of the biggest questions in astrophysics: what happened in the first second after the big bang, how galaxies form and evolve, and the origins and abundance of water and other key ingredients for life in our galaxy.

More About SPHEREx

SPHEREx is managed by JPL for NASA’s Astrophysics Division within the Science Mission Directorate in Washington. BAE Systems (formerly Ball Aerospace) built the telescope and the spacecraft bus. The science analysis of the SPHEREx data will be conducted by a team of scientists located at 10 institutions across the U.S. and in South Korea. Data will be processed and archived at IPAC at Caltech, which manages JPL for NASA. The mission principal investigator is based at Caltech with a joint JPL appointment. The SPHEREx dataset will be publicly available.

