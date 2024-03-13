8 Must-Have NASA Resources for Science Teachers in 2024

3 min read
No one can bring the excitement of Earth and space science to the classroom like NASA!
Launch your lessons to the next level with these eight essential resources for K-12 teachers:
Whether you’re on or off the path of totality (find out here!), we’ve put together this guide to help you explore live and virtual opportunities from NASA’s Science Activation Program for safely enjoying the eclipse and even contributing as a volunteer to do NASA Eclipse science.
Growing Beyond Earth® (GBE) is a classroom-based citizen science project for middle and high school students about growing plants in space. Curricular materials and resources help you introduce your students to space plant biology and prepare them to participate in the program, through which students have the opportunity to present their findings to NASA Researchers. Materials in English and Spanish.
Data Stories are interactives for high school students that showcase new science imagery and data for a variety of out of this world topics. Ideas for exploration and scientific highlights are included with every story through accompanying video and text.
Empowering educators to develop next-generation, digital, adaptive learning experiences, Infiniscope provides free content and creative tools to educators who want to personalize learning for their middle and high school students. Join their network and get started here.
NASA eClips provides educators with standards-based videos, educator guides, engineering design packets, and student opportunities for students in grades 3 to 12. Offerings cover a wide variety of topics that include energy, the Moon, clouds, sound, and more!
NASA missions are a perfect way to bring together science and engineering. In PLANETS units, learners in grades 3-8 engineer technologies like optical filters and use them to answer scientific questions like "Where was water on Mars?" Activities emphasize NASA planetary science and engineering and are designed to empower all learners and show that they can be scientists and engineers.
Engage K–12 students with phenomena and science practices with this collection of supplementary digital media resources from GBH aligned with key NGSS Earth, space, and physical science disciplinary core ideas. To ensure that science content is accessible for all students, supports are included for students with disabilities or who are English learners.
NASA’s Space Place helps upper-elementary-aged kids learn space and Earth science through fun games, hands-on activities, art challenges, informative articles, and engaging short videos. With material in both English and Spanish and resources for teachers and parents, NASA Space Place has something for everyone.
Didn’t find what you were looking for? Want to explore even more resources? NASA’s Science Activation (SciAct) program offers Learning and Educational Activities and Resources from NASA Science that invite learners of all ages to participate!