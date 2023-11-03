Welcome to the new NASA Science website. We’re working to continuously improve your web experience. If you don't find what you are looking for, give feedback.

2 min read

Native Earth, Native Sky CRS-29 Payload

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) and NASA’s Science Activation Program, Native Earth | Native Sky at Oklahoma State University (OSU) have partnered with Boeing to send about 500 grams of heirloom seeds from the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma to the International Space Station this November. With the initial launch attempt coming up on November 7th, the seeds will take flight into space and spend several months on the space station before being returned to CNO. Five different important seeds native to the Choctaw Nation will be sent, returned, and later planted within CNO. The seeds are Isito (Choctaw Sweet Potato Squash), Tvnishi (a spinach-like leafy green), Tobi (Smith Peas), Chukfi (Peas), and Tanchi Tohbi (Flour Corn).

Native Earth | Native Sky (NENS) has worked alongside the Choctaw Nation to create STEM curriculum that interweaves Choctaw culture and stories over the past year.  Once the seeds have flown in space, they will return to OK and be planted by students at Jones Academy, the Choctaw Nation boarding school. The seeds’ journey to space and the students’ experiences will be documented in a NENS curriculum piece.  Through NASA’s SciAct funding, NENS’s overall goal is to engage middle school students in Native Nations with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and to increase their overall interest in STEM braided with Native culture. OSU's 4-million-dollar cooperative agreement with NASA also includes curriculum development with the Chickasaw Nation and Cherokee Nation, which is in development now.

NENS Principal Investigator (PI) is Dr. Kathryn Gardner-Vandy. She is a citizen of Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and an Assistant Professor of Aviation and Space at Oklahoma State University. PI Gardner-Vandy has been a driving force in partnering with CNO and Boeing to get Choctaw’s Heirloom Seeds to the space station. The entire NENS Team is looking forward to this historical launch and return of Choctaw’s Heirloom Seeds.

Five clear bags of Choctaw heirloom seeds feature Oklahoma State University and Boeing logo stickers and contain, from left to right, the following kinds of seeds: Sweet Potato Squash, Wild Lambs Quarter, Chukfi Peas, Corn Flour, and Smith Peas. The seeds vary in size, shape, color, and texture, from small, smooth, round, and tan in color, to tiny, rough, teardrop-shaped, and black in color. Below these five bags is a clear bag that will hold them all. This larger bag features the NASA Partner, NASA Science Activation, ISS National Laboratory, The Great Seal of the Choctaw Nation, Boeing, and Oklahoma State University logo stickers.

Share

Details

Last Updated
Nov 03, 2023
Editor

Related Terms

Explore More

3 min read

Scorching, Seven-Planet System Revealed by New Kepler Exoplanet List

A system of seven sweltering planets has been revealed by continued study of data from NASA’s retired Kepler space telescope: Each one is bathed in more radiant heat from their host star per area than any planet in our solar system. Also unlike any of our immediate neighbors, all seven planets in this system, named […]

Article1 day ago
2 min read

New Patterns in Mars’s Clouds Revealed by Volunteers

Article2 days ago
6 min read

NASA Flights Link Methane Plumes to Tundra Fires in Western Alaska

Methane ‘hot spots’ in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta are more likely to be found where recent wildfires burned into the tundra, altering carbon emissions from the land. In Alaska’s largest river delta, tundra that has been scorched by wildfire is emitting more methane than the rest of the landscape long after the flames died, scientists have […]

Article2 days ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

James Webb Space Telescope

Perseverance Rover

Parker Solar Probe

Juno