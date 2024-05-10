2 min read

Hubble Glimpses a Star-Forming Factory

A spiral galaxy in the center of a dark background, surrounded by a few distant galaxies and nearby stars. The galaxy stretches diagonally across the center of the frame — from lower left to upper right — and is slightly tilted toward the viewer. Its cloudy disk is threaded with dust and holds no clear arms. A bar of light extends across the disk from the glowing core. A faint halo of gas surrounds the disk.
This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope highlights the spiral galaxy UGC 9684.
ESA/Hubble & NASA, C. Kilpatrick

The celestial object showcased in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope is the spiral galaxy UGC 9684, which lies around 240 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Boötes. This image shows an impressive example of several classic galactic features, including a clear bar in the galaxy's center, and a halo surrounding its disk.

The data for this Hubble image came from a study of Type-II supernovae host galaxies. These cataclysmic stellar explosions take place throughout the universe, and are of great interest to astronomers, so automated surveys scan the night sky and attempt to catch sight of them. The supernova which brought UGC 9684 to Hubble's attention occurred in 2020. It has since faded from view and is not visible in this image, which was taken in 2023.

Remarkably, the 2020 supernova isn't the only one that astronomers have seen in this galaxy – UGC 9684 has hosted four supernova-like events since 2006, putting it up there with the most active supernova-producing galaxies. It turns out that UGC 9684 is a quite active star-forming galaxy, calculated as producing one solar mass worth of stars every few years! The most massive of these stars are short-lived, a few million years, and end their days as supernova explosions. This high level of star formation makes UGC 9684 a veritable supernova factory, and a galaxy to watch for astronomers hoping to examine these exceptional events.

Text Credit: European Space Agency (ESA)

Download this image

Media Contact:

Claire Andreoli
NASA's Goddard Space Flight CenterGreenbelt, MD
claire.andreoli@nasa.gov

Follow Hubble for the latest news and images

@NASAHubble
@NASAHubble
@NASAHubble

Share

Details

Last Updated
May 10, 2024
Editor
Andrea Gianopoulos
Location
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Related Terms

Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Hubble Space Telescope

Hubble Space Telescope in space with Earth in the background.

Galaxies Stories

The field is filled with galaxies. One large elliptical galaxy is in the upper-left quadrant, just left of center. A large spiral galaxy is on its side near the right corner.

Stars Stories

A cluster of stars fills the center of the image against a black background. A "U" of purple clouds rings the bottom and sides of the image, nesting the star cluster. A bright-red star is in the upper right corner.

Dark Matter & Dark Energy