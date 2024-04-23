Sols 4164-4165: What’s Around the Ridge-bend?

Today I served as Keeper of the Plan for the Geology and Mineralogy Theme Group, where I was kept busy recording all of the geology related requests from the instrument teams. The first sol involved planning contact science on a nearby dark-toned float block, “Sluggo Pass,” possibly originating from Gediz Vallis ridge. The composition and sedimentary textures of “Sluggo Pass” will be investigated with the Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer (APXS), a ChemCam passive raster, and the Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI). While constraints prevented brushing “Sluggo Pass” with the Dust Removal Tool (DRT), the target appeared to be relatively dust-free. The rest of the science plan on the first sol includes a ChemCam Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) targeting a dark-toned coating on light-toned bedrock, dubbed 'South Lake,' and two small Mastcam mosaics on blocks possibly associated with “Pinnacle Ridge.”