Experts from across NASA will participate in the 2021 STEM for All Video Showcase, a virtual event funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF). Researchers, practitioners, policy makers, parents, and the public at large are encouraged to view the videos, join the conversation, and vote for your favorites through social media.

The free event, which runs from Tuesday, May 11, through Tuesday, May 18, will feature experts from NASA’s Science Activation Program—a community-based approach to connect NASA science with learners of all ages.

This year's theme is STEM for All: COVID, Equity & Social Justice. During the event, over 250 federally funded projects will showcase three-minute videos of their innovative work related to improving STEM (Science, Math, Engineering, and Mathematics) and computer science education.

A full list of videos with NASA participants is listed below:

For more information about the STEM for All Video Showcase, visit:

https://stemforall2021.videohall.com/