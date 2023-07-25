More Stories

Want to do your own radio astronomy? NASA’s Radio JOVE citizen science project wants your help studying the Sun. Join the project and use your own radio telescope to make coordinated observations of the Sun for the 2023 and 2024 solar eclipses over the Americas!

“NASA’s Radio JOVE Citizen Science Project allows me to further explore my lifelong interest in astronomy,” said John Cox, a volunteer from South Carolina. “A whole new portion of the electromagnetic spectrum is now open to me. The Radio JOVE organization provides expert support during the learning process.”

There will be practice sessions to help you prepare. Then, you’ll make observations on August 14, September 14, and finally, the 2023 Annular Solar Eclipse on October 14, 2023. You’ll use your Radio JOVE telescope to observe the Sun from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. local time on these dates, and then upload your data to the Radio JOVE archive. Ongoing discussions and Zoom invitations are happening on the project’s Groups.io group listserv.

Your observations will examine the effect of the lunar shadow on radio waves as they pass through Earth's plasma-filled ionosphere during a solar eclipse. This project is one of the many ways you can get involved in the Heliophysics Big Year.

