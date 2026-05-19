NASA’s Psyche Mission Spies Mars’ Wind-Blown Craters During Close Approach

Description

This view of the Martian surface, captured by NASA’s Psyche spacecraft on May 15, 2026, shows streaks that have formed due to wind blowing over impact craters in the Syrtis Major region. The image scale is nearly 1,200 feet (360 meters) per pixel. The wind streaks extend to about 30 miles (50 kilometers) long, and the large craters near center-bottom of the scene average around 30 miles in diameter.

The images have been processed into a natural-color view (approximating what the human eye would see) using red, green, and blue data from imager filters.

For more information about NASA’s Psyche mission, visit:

https://science.nasa.gov/mission/psyche/