In celebration of the 2022 Space Apps theme, we invite you to “Make Space” with NASA and our global group of 11 space agency partners! Hear exclusively from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Australian Space Agency, Brazilian Space Agency, Canadian Space Agency, ESA (European Space Agency), Indian Space Research Organization, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, Mexican Space Agency, National Space Activities Commission of Argentina, National Space Science Agency of Bahrain, Paraguayan Space Agency, and the South African National Space Agency on how Space Apps is making space for YOU and for communities around the world.

On October 1-2, 2022 NASA and a global group of space agency partners are inviting makers, builders, artists, coders, entrepreneurs, designers, and storytellers to participate in the 11th NASA International Space Apps Challenge. By using NASA’s free and open data and the space agency partners’ data, Space Apps teams will solve challenges and work collaboratively to create scientific discoveries that can help improve life on Earth.

During a 2-day hackathon event, participants from around the world will create teams and use space-based data to develop solutions to challenges the world is facing on Earth and in space.

