More Stories

Published:
Mar 28, 2022
Backyard Worlds: Cool Neighbors is Hiring!
Be a citizen science intern! The Backyard Worlds: Cool Neighbors citizen science project is hiring two undergraduate-level interns to help build the project's online interface within the Zooniverse platform. Applications are due April 11, 2022. The job posting can be found at: https://jobregister.aas.org/ad/40a6b371.
Backyard Worlds: Cool Neighbors is a NASA-funded citizen science project aiming to discover some of the Sun's closest neighbors, such as brown dwarfs and cold stars. It’s an extension of the Backyard Worlds: Planet 9 project, which you can join right now by visiting https://backyardworlds.org.
