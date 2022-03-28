More Stories

Published: 
Mar 28, 2022

Backyard Worlds: Cool Neighbors is Hiring!

Be a citizen science intern! The Backyard Worlds: Cool Neighbors citizen science project is hiring two undergraduate-level interns to help build the project's online interface within the Zooniverse platform. Applications are due April 11, 2022. The job posting can be found at: https://jobregister.aas.org/ad/40a6b371.

Backyard Worlds: Cool Neighbors is a NASA-funded citizen science project aiming to discover some of the Sun's closest neighbors, such as brown dwarfs and cold stars. It’s an extension of the Backyard Worlds: Planet 9 project, which you can join right now by visiting https://backyardworlds.org.

Image representing a round star colorized with bands of purple and red against a black background with white stars

A brown dwarf roaming the Milky Way galaxy. Image by citizen scientist/artist William Pendrill.

Credit:  William Pendrill

