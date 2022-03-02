More Stories

Do you want to help discover new planets? How about having your name included on a scientific publication? Watch the Planet Hunters Coffee Chat video tutorials and learn how you can join and become a citizen scientist, be part of the hunt for undiscovered worlds! Planet Hunters Coffee Chat (PHCC) is an opportunity to grab some coffee and hear from astronomers about discovering planets, star variability, light curves with flares, eclipsing binaries, and more! A new video is released every week and you can join online discussions with astronomers: https://www.planethunters.coffee/tutorials. After watching the video series, bring your questions to PHCC’s Live Office Hours and join roundtable discussions on exoplanet discoveries, be introduced to the astronomers who find them, and learn why these discoveries are important to NASA.

