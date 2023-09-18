More Stories

​The Milky Way shines above two Catalina Sky Survey telescopes. These telescopes gather the data you’ll see when you participate in the Daily Minor Planet project (Credit: Richard Kowalski).

The Minor Planet Center is the official worldwide organization in charge of collecting observational data on asteroids, comets, and other minor planets. The Minor Planet Center's recent Circular, MPC 163237-164686, credits 115 volunteers from The Daily Minor Planet as “measurers”, meaning they made vital contributions to establishing the orbits of solar system bodies. This notable achievement comes just two months after the official start of the project!

Overall, the work of Daily Minor Planet volunteers has resulted in the discovery of over 200 main belt asteroids and 16 near-Earth asteroids. This NASA citizen science project asks volunteers to review images of potential asteroids to decide which are false detections and which are real asteroids. Join the quest now!

The volunteers and staff credited are:

P.Alcojor

S.Alexandrov

M.Assis

E.Baeten

D.Baldwin

A.Bamdezhfard

J.Bartel

M.Batukov

F.Benistant

L.Bibayoff

M.Biesiada

O.Biheza

R.Biros

D.Biserov

D.Blazewicz

C.Botha

D.Bowen

B.Bridgeman

A.Carbonell

J.Catraio

E.Chaghafi

E.Christensen

A.Coffinet

D.Crowson

R.Cruz

J.Davidson

D.Davydov

J.Delaunay

R.Dembizky

D.Dickinson

J.Dull

K.Escalera

E.Estey

D.Fay

J.Fazekas

T.Fisher

J.Fitzpatrick

R.Ford

M.Foylan

D.Fuls

H.G¨uler

D.Gee

A.Gibbs

V.Gonano

R.Gorelli

H.Gröller

A.Grauer

S.Grissett

C.Harriman

R.Haver

F.Helk

W.Hernandez

T.Hoffman

J.Hogan

J.Hogan

G.Holder

D.Horvat

S.Ivanov

C.Jacques

K.Kaminski

D.Karapetyan

A.Klotz

R.Kowalski

R.Kowalski

H.Krawczyk

M.Kulzer

B.Kumar

Y.Lafosse

M.Langbroek

S.Larish

S.Larson

G.Leonard

È.Lortie

K.Luangruangrong

P.Maiorana

T.Maroti

A.Matini

M.Mazzucato

C.McCormack

P.McTaggart

T.Mercer

P.Milekhina

N.Moignot

A.Monnier

J.Moyer

R.Nairn

A.Naskar

B.Neste

A.Nikum

S.Noselli

F.Ocaña

M.Odeh

K.Orlov

G.Pappa

S.Pascolat

A.Pasqua

J.Patilano

G.Pereira

N.Poulos

T.Prestgard

E.Raffensperger-Schill

B.Rajaratnam

D.Rankin

S.Rotman

D.Rounds

M.Russell

D.Saewert

R.Seaman

A.Serrano

D.Shatkov

F.Shelly

E.Silva

C.Simmons

C.Smith

K.Smith

M.Spiller

C.Spratt

O.Stikhina

J.T´oth

C.Tanaselia

C.Tanner

I.Terentev

M.Toplic

G.Toth

J.Tynan

D.Vaught-Alexander

C.Violette

T.Vorobjov

S.Wareham

B.Weyandt

K.Wierzchos

W.Zwolinski

