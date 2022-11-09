More Stories

The 2023 call for applications to the NASA Jack Eddy Postdoctoral Fellowships is open. This fellowship is sponsored by the NASA Living With a Star (LWS) program, in partnership with Cooperative Programs for the Advancement of Earth System Science (CPAESS) and the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR). The fellowship is designed to train the next generation of researchers in the emerging interdisciplinary field of Heliophysics.

Heliophysics embraces all aspects of the Sun-solar system, and includes many of the basic physical processes found in the laboratory, the solar system, and throughout the universe. These processes generally involve the interactions of ionized gases (plasmas) with electro-magnetic and gravitational fields, and to some extent with neutral matter. The physical domain of heliophysics ranges from deep inside the Sun to the beginning of interstellar medium as well as planetary atmospheres including Earth’s upper atmosphere. Within this broad science discipline, LWS is a program designed to develop the scientific understanding required for the nation to address effectively those aspects of the Sun-Earth system that affect life and society.

This year, up to 5 fellows will be appointed. Find out more and apply by Jan. 20, 2023: heliophysics.ucar.edu/jack-eddy/recruitment-announcement