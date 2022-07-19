Published on: 
Jul 19, 2022

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope First Images Expert Panel

Welcome to this special expert panel featuring James Webb Space Telescope scientists as they explain and breakdown the first five images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Featured speakers: - Dr. Knicole Colon – Astrophysicist, Deputy Project Scientist for Exoplanet Science, Webb Space Telescope - Dr. David Law – Associate Astronomer, Space Telescope Science Institute - Dr. Stefanie Milam – Planetary Scientist and Deputy Project Scientist for Planetary Science, Webb Space Telescope - Dr. Klaus Pontoppidan – Associate Astronomer and JWST Project Scientist, Space Telescope Science Institute Moderated by Dr. Quyen Hart – Senior Outreach Scientist and Webb Science Communications Lead, Space Telescope Science Institute Sign Language Interpreter: Nicolette Velasquez