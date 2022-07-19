Welcome to this special expert panel featuring James Webb Space Telescope scientists as they explain and breakdown the first five images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Featured speakers: - Dr. Knicole Colon – Astrophysicist, Deputy Project Scientist for Exoplanet Science, Webb Space Telescope - Dr. David Law – Associate Astronomer, Space Telescope Science Institute - Dr. Stefanie Milam – Planetary Scientist and Deputy Project Scientist for Planetary Science, Webb Space Telescope - Dr. Klaus Pontoppidan – Associate Astronomer and JWST Project Scientist, Space Telescope Science Institute Moderated by Dr. Quyen Hart – Senior Outreach Scientist and Webb Science Communications Lead, Space Telescope Science Institute Sign Language Interpreter: Nicolette Velasquez