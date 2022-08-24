More Stories

Are you an astronomy enthusiast or undergraduate student that loves eclipses? Do you have a passion for sharing the wow of space science with your community? NASA may have just the opportunity for you.

In 2023 and 2024, two eclipses will cross the United States and a new NASA-funded program, Eclipse Ambassadors Off the Path, is inviting undergraduate students and amateur astronomers to join them as “NASA Partner Eclipse Ambassadors”. This an opportunity to partner with NASA, provide solar viewing glasses, and share eclipse knowledge with underserved communities off the central paths.

A total solar eclipse is seen on Monday, August 21, 2017 above Madras, Oregon. Credits: NASA/Aubrey Gemignan

Eclipse Ambassadors will train together virtually in one of several workshops to be offered over the next year. Eclipse Ambassador partnerships will grow together, learning new tools and techniques for explaining eclipses and engaging with the public. As NASA Partners, Eclipse Ambassadors will be recognized for their commitment to public engagement and supplied with educational materials and community connections.

Eclipse Ambassadors will:

Partner with an undergraduate/amateur astronomer

Take a 3-week online course (~12 hours coursework)

Engage their communities with eclipse resources by reaching 200+ people, with at least half of those from underserved communities

This is an open call to to become an Eclipse Ambassador. Apply here: eclipseambassadors.org

NASA’s Eclipse Ambassadors Off the Path project is supported by NASA under cooperative agreement award number 80NSSC22M0007 and is part of NASA's Science Activation Portfolio. Learn more about how Science Activation connects NASA science experts, real content, and experiences with community leaders to do science in ways that activate minds and promote deeper understanding of our world and beyond: https://science.nasa.gov/learners