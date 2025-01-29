6 NASA Experiments on Materials, Benefitting Space and Earth

A Lysozyme crystal grown in microgravity, viewed under a microscope using X-ray crystallography. NASA

Did you know that NASA conducts ground-breaking research in space on materials like metals, foams, and crystals? This research could lead to next-generation technology that both enables deep-space exploration and benefits humanity.

Here are six studies scientists have conducted on the International Space Station that could have profound implications for future space travel and also improve products widely used on Earth: