Compact Robot Takes Flight to Support CERISS Initiative

CERISS aims to advance biological and physical research capabilities with the commercial space industry, including sample preparation and analysis technologies for use in microgravity. The project’s long-term goals include conducting scientist astronaut missions on commercial space stations as well as developing automated hardware for experiments beyond low Earth orbit, such as on the lunar surface. Benefits include an increase in the pace of research for a wide range of research leading to an increased demand for research and development in low Earth orbit, facilitating growth of the commercial space industry.