2024 AGU Fall Meeting Hyperwall Schedule

4 min read
NASA Science at AGU Fall Meeting Hyperwall Schedule, December 9-12, 2024
Join NASA in the Exhibit Hall (Booth #719) for Hyperwall Storytelling by NASA experts. Full Hyperwall Agenda below.
***Copies of the 2025 NASA Science Calendar will be distributed at the NASA Exhibit at the start of each day.***
MONDAY, DECEMBER 9
3:20 - 3:40 PM
From Stars to Life: The Power of NASA Science
Dr. Nicola Fox
3:40 - 4:00 PM
NASA Planetary Science Division: 2024 Highlights
Eric Ianson (PSD Deputy Director)
4:00 - 4:20 PM
NASA Earth Science Overview
Dr. Karen St. Germain
4:20 - 4:40 PM
NASA Astrophysics: Looking Forward
Dr. Mark Clampin
4:40 - 5:00 PM
Helio Big Year Wind-Down and a Look Ahead
Dr. Joseph Westlake
5:00 - 5:20 PM
NASA Biological & Physical Sciences Overview
Dr. Lisa Carnell
5:20 - 5:40 PM
Astrobiology: The Science, The Program, and The Work
Dr. Becky McCauley Rench
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10
10:15 - 10:30 AM
Integration of Vantage Points and Approaches by NASA Earth Science Division
Dr. Jack Kaye
10:30 - 10:45 AM
Life after launch: A Snapshot of the First 9 Months of NASA’s PACE Mission
Jeremy Werdell
10:45 - 11:00 AM
Foundation Model in Earth Science: Towards Earth Science to Action
Tsengdar Lee
11:15 - 11:30 AM
NASA’s Office of the Chief Science Data Officer: Supporting a More Equitable, Impactful, and Efficient Scientific Future
Kevin Murphy
11:30- 11:45 AM
30 Years of GLOBE: Advancing Earth System Science, Education, and Public Engagement
Amy P. Chen
11:45 - 12:00 PM
2024 NASA Visualization Highlights
Mark Subbarao
12:30 - 1:45 PM
Grand Prize Winners of 2024 AGU Michael H. Freilich Student Visualization Competition
Introductory Remarks from AGU & NASA
Steve Platnick
Thawing History: Retracing Arctic Expeditions in a Warming World
Dylan Wootton
Monitoring the Weather in Near Real-Time with Open-Access GOES-R Data
Jorge Bravo
Mitigating Agricultural Runoff with Tangible Landscape
Caitlin Haedrich
Earth Observation for Disaster Response: Highlighting Applied Products
Patrick Kerwin
2:15 - 2:30 PM
Water Science to Water Action
John Bolten
2:30 - 2:45 PM
Analyzing Space Weather at Mars
Gina DiBraccio, Jamie Favors
2:45 - 3:00 PM
NASA Airborne in the Arctic: An overview of the NASA Arctic Radiation-Cloud-aerosol-Surface-Interaction eXperiment (ARCSIX)
Patrick Taylor
3:00 - 3:15 PM
Science Activation and the 2023-24 Eclipses
Lin Chambers
3:30 - 3:45 PM
Tracking Extreme Fires in 2024
Douglas Morton
3:45 - 4:00 PM
BioSCape: A Biodiversity Airborne Campaign in South Africa
Anabelle Cardoso
4:00 - 4:15 PM
U.S. Greenhouse Gas Center
Lesley Ott
4:15 - 4:30 PM
Data Governance and Space Data Ethics in the Era of AI: NASA Acres at the Leading Edge
Alyssa Whitcraft, Todd Janzen
5:00 - 5:15 PM
Global GEOS Forecasts of Severe Storms and Tornado Activity Across the United States
William Putman
5:15 - 5:30 PM
NASA Earth Action Empowering Health and Air Quality Communities
John Haynes
5:30 - 5:45 PM
The Habitable Worlds Observatory
Megan Ansdell
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11
10:15 - 10:30 AM
From Orbit to Earth: Exploring the LEO Science Digest
Jeremy Goldstein
10:30 - 10:45 AM
Hello, Hello Again: How Lunar Samples Introduced Us to the Solar System, and What We’ll Learn When We Meet Again
Dr. Barbara Cohen
10:45 - 11:00 AM
Planetary Defenders: How NASA Safeguards Earth from Asteroids
Kelly Fast
11:15 - 11:30 AM
Bringing Science Data Home
Philip Baldwin
11:30 - 11:45 AM
Fast-Tracking Earth System Science into Action: The Vision for the Integrated Earth System Observatory
Cecile Rousseaux
11:45 - 12:00 PM
A Decade of Monitoring Atmospheric CO2 from Space
Junjie Liu
12:30 - 1:45 PM
Grand Prize Winners of 2024 AGU Michael H. Freilich Student Visualization Competition
Introductory Remarks from AGU & NASA
Dr. Jack Kaye
Photogrammetric Modeling and Remote Identification of Small Lava Tubes in the 1961 Lava Flow at Askja, Iceland
Mya Thomas
Monitoring Air Quality Using MODIS and CALIPSO Data in Conjunction with Socioeconomic Data to Map Air Pollution in Hampton Roads Virginia
Marilee Karinshak
Visualizing UAV-Based Detection and Severity Assessment of Brown Spot Needle Blight in Pine Forests
Swati Singh
Different Temperatures of a Solar Flare
Crisel Suarez
2:15 - 2:30 PM
Ancient and Modern Sun Gazing: New view of our star as seen by CODEX and upcoming missions MUSE, PUNCH and SunRISE
Dr. Nicholeen Viall, Dr. Jeff Newmark
2:30 - 2:45 PM
A Stroll Through The Universe of NASA Citizen Science
Sarah Kirn
2:45 - 3:00 PM
OSIRIS-REx Returned Samples from the Early Solar System
Jason Dworkin
3:00 - 3:15 PM
To the Moon, Together: Ensuring Mission Success in an Increasingly Busy Lunar Environment
Therese Jones
3:30 - 3:45 PM
What Goes Around Comes Around - Repeating Patterns in Global Precipitation
George Huffman
3:45 - 4:00 PM
Parker Solar Probe: Thriving, Surviving, and Exploring our Sun to Make Paradigm Shifting Discoveries
Nour Rawafi, Betsy Congdon
4:00 - 4:15 PM
Europa Clipper
Curt Niebur
4:15 - 4:30 PM
Roman Space Telescope and Exoplanets
Rob Zellem
5:00 - 5:15 PM
Mars Exploration: Present and Future
Dr. Lindsay Hays
5:15 - 5:30 PM
Superstorm: The surprise entry into the Helio Big Year celebration of the Sun, and possibly a foreshadowing of what’s to come during Solar Maximum
Kelly Korrek
5:30 - 5:45 PM
From EARTHDATA to Action: Enabling Earth Science Data to Serve Society
Katie Baynes
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12
10:15 - 10:30 AM
Geospace Dynamics Constellation: The Space Weather Rosetta Stone
Katherine Garcia-Sage, Doug Rowland
10:30 - 10:45 AM
Future of Magnetosphere to Ionosphere Coupling
Lara Waldrop, Skyler Kleinschmidt, Sam Yee
10:45 - 11:00 AM
NASA ESTO: Launchpad for Novel Earth Science Technologies
Michael Seablom
11:00 - 11:15 AM
From Leaf to Orbit: NASA Research Reveals the Changing Northern Landscape
Dr. Liz Hoy
11:30 - 11:45 PM
OpenET: Filling a Critical Data Gap in Water Management
Forrest Melton
11:45 - 12:00 PM
Dragonfly: Flights of Exploration Across Saturn’s Moon Titan, an Organic Ocean World
Zibi Turtle
12:00 - 12:15 PM
Venus and DAVINCI
Natasha Johnson
12:15 - 12:30 PM
IMAP: The Modern-Day Celestial Cartographer
Prof. David J. McComas
Share
Details
Last Updated
Dec 04, 2024
Editor
Earth Observer Staff