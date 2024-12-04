4 min read

2024 AGU Fall Meeting Hyperwall Schedule

NASA Science at AGU Fall Meeting Hyperwall Schedule, December 9-12, 2024

Join NASA in the Exhibit Hall (Booth #719) for Hyperwall Storytelling by NASA experts. Full Hyperwall Agenda below.

***Copies of the 2025 NASA Science Calendar will be distributed at the NASA Exhibit at the start of each day.***

separater line

MONDAY, DECEMBER 9 

3:20 - 3:40 PM

From Stars to Life: The Power of NASA Science

Dr. Nicola Fox
3:40 - 4:00 PM

NASA Planetary Science Division: 2024 Highlights

Eric Ianson (PSD Deputy Director)
4:00 - 4:20 PM

NASA Earth Science Overview

Dr. Karen St. Germain
4:20 - 4:40 PM

NASA Astrophysics: Looking Forward

Dr. Mark Clampin
4:40 - 5:00 PM

Helio Big Year Wind-Down and a Look Ahead

Dr. Joseph Westlake
5:00 - 5:20 PM

NASA Biological & Physical Sciences Overview

Dr. Lisa Carnell
5:20 - 5:40 PM

Astrobiology: The Science, The Program, and The Work

Dr. Becky McCauley Rench

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10

10:15 - 10:30 AM

Integration of Vantage Points and Approaches by NASA Earth Science Division
Dr. Jack Kaye
10:30 - 10:45 AM

Life after launch: A Snapshot of the First 9 Months of NASA’s PACE Mission
Jeremy Werdell
10:45 - 11:00 AM

Foundation Model in Earth Science: Towards Earth Science to Action
Tsengdar Lee
11:15 - 11:30 AM

NASA’s Office of the Chief Science Data Officer: Supporting a More Equitable, Impactful, and Efficient Scientific Future
Kevin Murphy
11:30- 11:45 AM

30 Years of GLOBE: Advancing Earth System Science, Education, and Public Engagement
Amy P. Chen
11:45 - 12:00 PM

2024 NASA Visualization Highlights

Mark Subbarao
12:30 - 1:45 PM

Grand Prize Winners of 2024 AGU Michael H. Freilich Student Visualization Competition




Introductory Remarks from AGU & NASA

Steve Platnick


Thawing History: Retracing Arctic Expeditions in a Warming World

Dylan Wootton


Monitoring the Weather in Near Real-Time with Open-Access GOES-R Data

Jorge Bravo


Mitigating Agricultural Runoff with Tangible Landscape

Caitlin Haedrich


Earth Observation for Disaster Response: Highlighting Applied Products

Patrick Kerwin
2:15 - 2:30 PM

Water Science to Water Action

John Bolten
2:30 - 2:45 PM

Analyzing Space Weather at Mars

 Gina DiBraccio, Jamie Favors
2:45 - 3:00 PM

NASA Airborne in the Arctic: An overview of the NASA Arctic Radiation-Cloud-aerosol-Surface-Interaction eXperiment (ARCSIX)
Patrick Taylor
3:00 - 3:15 PM

Science Activation and the 2023-24 Eclipses

Lin Chambers
3:30 - 3:45 PM

Tracking Extreme Fires in 2024

Douglas Morton
3:45 - 4:00 PM

BioSCape: A Biodiversity Airborne Campaign in South Africa

Anabelle Cardoso
4:00 - 4:15 PM

U.S. Greenhouse Gas Center

Lesley Ott
4:15 - 4:30 PM

Data Governance and Space Data Ethics in the Era of AI: NASA Acres at the Leading Edge

Alyssa Whitcraft, Todd Janzen
5:00 - 5:15 PM

Global GEOS Forecasts of Severe Storms and Tornado Activity Across the United States

William Putman
5:15 - 5:30 PM

NASA Earth Action Empowering Health and Air Quality Communities

John Haynes
5:30 - 5:45 PM

The Habitable Worlds Observatory

Megan Ansdell

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11

10:15 - 10:30 AM

From Orbit to Earth: Exploring the LEO Science Digest
Jeremy Goldstein
10:30 - 10:45 AM

Hello, Hello Again: How Lunar Samples Introduced Us to the Solar System, and What We’ll Learn When We Meet Again

Dr. Barbara Cohen
10:45 - 11:00 AM

Planetary Defenders: How NASA Safeguards Earth from Asteroids

Kelly Fast
11:15 - 11:30 AM

Bringing Science Data Home

Philip Baldwin
11:30 - 11:45 AM

Fast-Tracking Earth System Science into Action: The Vision for the Integrated Earth System Observatory

Cecile Rousseaux
11:45 - 12:00 PM

A Decade of Monitoring Atmospheric CO2 from Space

Junjie Liu
12:30 - 1:45 PM

Grand Prize Winners of 2024 AGU Michael H. Freilich Student Visualization Competition




Introductory Remarks from AGU & NASA

Dr. Jack Kaye


Photogrammetric Modeling and Remote Identification of Small Lava Tubes in the 1961 Lava Flow at Askja, Iceland

Mya Thomas


Monitoring Air Quality Using MODIS and CALIPSO Data in Conjunction with Socioeconomic Data to Map Air Pollution in Hampton Roads Virginia

Marilee Karinshak


Visualizing UAV-Based Detection and Severity Assessment of Brown Spot Needle Blight in Pine Forests

Swati Singh


Different Temperatures of a Solar Flare

Crisel Suarez
2:15 - 2:30 PM

Ancient and Modern Sun Gazing: New view of our star as seen by CODEX and upcoming missions MUSE, PUNCH and SunRISE

Dr. Nicholeen Viall, Dr. Jeff Newmark
2:30 - 2:45 PM

A Stroll Through The Universe of NASA Citizen Science

Sarah Kirn
2:45 - 3:00 PM

OSIRIS-REx Returned Samples from the Early Solar System

Jason Dworkin
3:00 - 3:15 PM

To the Moon, Together: Ensuring Mission Success in an Increasingly Busy Lunar Environment

Therese Jones
3:30 - 3:45 PM

What Goes Around Comes Around - Repeating Patterns in Global Precipitation

George Huffman
3:45 - 4:00 PM

Parker Solar Probe: Thriving, Surviving, and Exploring our Sun to Make Paradigm Shifting Discoveries

Nour Rawafi, Betsy Congdon
4:00 - 4:15 PM

Europa Clipper

Curt Niebur
4:15 - 4:30 PM

Roman Space Telescope and Exoplanets

Rob Zellem
5:00 - 5:15 PM

Mars Exploration: Present and Future

Dr. Lindsay Hays
5:15 - 5:30 PM

Superstorm: The surprise entry into the Helio Big Year celebration of the Sun, and possibly a foreshadowing of what’s to come during Solar Maximum

Kelly Korrek
5:30 - 5:45 PM

From EARTHDATA to Action: Enabling Earth Science Data to Serve Society

Katie Baynes

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12

10:15 - 10:30 AM

Geospace Dynamics Constellation: The Space Weather Rosetta Stone

Katherine Garcia-Sage, Doug Rowland
10:30 - 10:45 AM

Future of Magnetosphere to Ionosphere Coupling

Lara Waldrop, Skyler Kleinschmidt, Sam Yee
10:45 - 11:00 AM

NASA ESTO: Launchpad for Novel Earth Science Technologies

Michael Seablom
11:00 - 11:15 AM

From Leaf to Orbit: NASA Research Reveals the Changing Northern Landscape

Dr. Liz Hoy
11:30 - 11:45 PM

OpenET: Filling a Critical Data Gap in Water Management

Forrest Melton
11:45 - 12:00 PM

Dragonfly: Flights of Exploration Across Saturn’s Moon Titan, an Organic Ocean World

Zibi Turtle
12:00 - 12:15 PM

Venus and DAVINCI

Natasha Johnson
12:15 - 12:30 PM

IMAP: The Modern-Day Celestial Cartographer

Prof. David J. McComas

Share

Details

Last Updated
Dec 04, 2024
Editor
Earth Observer Staff

Related Terms