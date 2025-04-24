2025 EGU Hyperwall Schedule

EGU General Assembly, April 27 - May 2, 2025
Join NASA in the Exhibit Hall (Booth #204) for Hyperwall Storytelling by NASA experts. Full Hyperwall Agenda below.
MONDAY, APRIL 28
- 10:15 - 10:30 AM —— PACE —— Ivona Cetinic
- 3:45 - 4:00 PM —— Science Explorer (SciX): Accelerating the Discovery of NASA Science —— Mike Kurtz
- 4:00 - 4:15 PM —— Juno's Extended Vision in its Extended Mission —— Glenn Orton
- 6:05 - 6:20 PM —— Getting the Big Picture with Global Precipitation —— George Huffman
- 6:20 - 6:35 PM —— Exploring Europa with Europa Clipper —— Jonathan Lunine
TUESDAY, APRIL 29
- 10:15 - 10:30 AM —— Science Explorer (SciX): Accelerating the Discovery of NASA Science —— Jennifer Lynn Bartlett
- 10:30 - 10:45 AM —— From ESTO to PACE, A CubeSat's Journey to Space —— Brent McBride
- 12:30 - 2:00 PM —— Ask Me Anything with NASA Scientists —— Informal Office Hours
- 3:45 - 4:00 PM —— Exoplanets (Virtual) —— Jonathan H. Jiang
- 4:00 - 4:15 PM —— Scattering of Realistic Hydrometeors for Precipitation Remote Sensing ——Kwo-Sen Kuo
- 6:05 - 6:20 PM —— Space Weather Center of Excellence CLEAR: All-CLEAR SEP Forecast —— Lulu Zhao
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 30
- 10:15 - 10:30 AM —— SPEXone on PACE: First year in Orbit —— Otto Hasekamp
- 12:30 - 2:00 PM —— Ask Me Anything with NASA Scientists —— Informal Office Hours
- 3:45 - 4:00 PM —— Science Explorer (SciX): Accelerating the Discovery of NASA Science —— Jennifer Lynn Bartlett
- 4:00 - 4:15 PM —— Scattering of Realistic Hydrometeors for Precipitation Remote Sensing ——Kwo-Sen Kuo
- 6:05 - 6:20 PM —— Ship Tracks Tell the Story of Climate Forcing by Aerosols through Clouds —Tianle Yuan
- 6:20 - 6:35 PM —— The Excitement of Mars Exploration —— Jonathan Lunine
- 6:35 - 6:50 PM —— Using NASA Earth Observations for Disaster Response —— Kristen Okorn
THURSDAY, MAY 1
- 10:15 - 10:30 AM —— Getting the Big Picture with Global Precipitation —— George Huffman
- 3:45 - 4:00 PM —— PACE —— Morgaine McKibben
- 4:00 - 4:15 PM —— Using AI to Model Global Clouds Better Than Current GCRMs —— Tianle Yuan
- 6:05 - 6:20 PM —— Science Explorer (SciX): Accelerating the Discovery of NASA Science —— Mike Kurtz