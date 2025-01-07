3 min read

AAS Hyperwall Schedule

NASA Science at AAS Hyperwall Schedule, January 12-16, 2025

Join NASA in the Exhibit Hall (Booth #505) for Hyperwall Storytelling by NASA experts. Full Hyperwall Agenda below.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 12

7:00 - 7:15 PM   

NASA Cosmic Pathfinders Program: Transforming the Early-Career Experience in STEM

Ronald Gamble
7:15 - 7:30 PM

The Hubble Space Telescope: A New Era of Powerful Discovery

Jennifer Wiseman
7:30 - 7:45 PM    

Unveiling High-Redshift Galaxies Using JWST-MIRI

Macarena Garcia
7:45 - 8:00 PM

NASA's Habitable Worlds Observatory

Megan Ansdell
8:00 - 8:15 PM

Get Ready for the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope

Dominic Benford
8:15 - 8:30 PM

TESS and the Extended Mission

Rebekah Hounsell

MONDAY, JANUARY 13

9:00 - 9:15 AM

Effective Approaches to Making NASA Science Accessible to All

Tim Rhue
9:15 - 9:30 AM
  
AXIS: The Next-Generation X-ray Imaging Probe Mission

Erin Kara
9:30 - 9:45 AM

25 Years of Science with the Chandra X-ray Observatory

Rudy Montez, Jr
9:45 - 10:00 AM

Pandora SmallSat: Mission Update

Tom Greene
5:30 - 5:45 PM

Two Years of Exoplanets with JWST

Knicole Colon
5:45 - 6:00 PM

LISA Laser Interferometer Space Antenna

Ira Thorpe
6:00 - 6:15 PM

Roman Coronagraph

Julien Girard
6:15 - 6:30 PM

TBD

Olivier Dore

TUESDAY, JANUARY 14

9:00 - 9:15 AM

25 Years and Beyond with XMM-Newton

Kim Weaver
9:15 - 9:30 AM

US Archival Science with Euclid

Shoubaneh Hemmati
9:30 - 9:45 AM           

HWO & the Story of Life in the Universe

Giada Arney
9:45 - 10:00 AM

NASA's Office of the Chief Science Data Officer: Creating a Culture of Innovation and Collaboration

Steven Crawford
12:30 - 12:45 PM

Jdaviz, the JWST Data Analysis and Visualization Tool

Camilla Pacifici
12:45 - 1:00 PM

SPHEREx Instrument Integration and Pre-launch Calibration

Chi Nguyen
1:00 - 1:15 PM

NASA-PEER: Maximizing the Post-bac Experience and Preparing the Next Generation for Grad School

NASA-PEER
1:15 - 1:30 PM

Roman Galactic Plane Survey

Bob Benjamin
1:30 - 1:45 PM

Roman Galactic Bulge Time Domain Survey

Jessie Christiansen
1:45 - 2:00 PM

Galaxy Formation with SPHEREx

Jordan Mirocha
5:30 - 5:45 PM

Roman Wide Field Instrument: From Ground Tests to Science

Jennie Paine
5:45 - 6:00 PM

Extraordinary New Views of Nearby Galaxies with JWST

Janice Lee
6:00 - 6:15 PM

A NICER View of Astrophysics and Exploration from the ISS

Elizabeth Ferrara
6:15 - 6:30 PM

PRobe far-Infrared Mission for Astrophysics (PRIMA) Overview

Elisabeth (Betsy) Mills

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

9:00 - 9:15 AM

Machine Learning Adventures in Chandra's X-Ray Universe

Victor Samuel Perez Diaz
9:15 - 9:30 AM

You Were Here: The Visionary Scientific Goals of the Habitable Worlds Observatory

Jason Tumlinson
9:30 - 9:45 AM           

JWST and Planetary Science

Stefanie Milam
9:45 - 10:00 AM

Science Explorer: Accelerating the Discovery of NASA Science
Alberto Accomazzi
12:30 - 12:45 PM

What to expect for Galaxy Evolution with Roman: Lessons from JWST

Vihang Mehta
12:45 - 1:00 PM

The Rocky Worlds DDT: exploring rocky exoplanet atmospheres with 500 JWST hours and 250 HST orbits

Hannah Diamond-Lowe
1:00 - 1:15 PM

NASA's Astrophoto Challenge: Engage the Public with Opportunities to Create their Own Images with NASA Data

Brandon Lawton
1:15 - 1:30 PM

Roman Core Community Survey-High Latitude Time Domain Survey

Roman Speaker
1:30 - 1:45 PM

Understanding the Sun's Magnetic Cycle with COFFIES

Chris Lombardi
1:45 - 2:00 PM

Our Dynamic Solar Neighborhood

Jackie Faherty
5:30 - 5:45 PM

Astrophysics at NASA

Peter Kurczynski
5:45 - 6:00 PM

NewAthena: Heading towards the next X-ray Flagship

Kristin Madsen
6:00 - 6:15 PM

Pandora SmallSat: Mission Update

Lindsey Wiser
6:15 - 6:30 PM

Cloud Science Platforms in the Era of Big Data

Thomas Dutkiewicz

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16

9:00 - 9:15 AM

Looking at Exoplanets with the Chandra X-ray Observatory
Scott Wolk
9:15 - 9:30 AM

Educational Outreach with NASA Science Activation

Ana Aranda
9:30 - 9:45AM   

SPHEREx In-Orbit Commission and Data Products

Howard Hui
9:45 - 10:00 AM

Roman Core Community Survey- High Latitude Wide Area Survey

Roman Speaker
10:00 AM

Livestream NICER repair

12:30 - 12:45 PM

Overlapping Galaxy Pairs with Hubble and JWST

Benne Holwerda
12:45 - 1:00 PM

Top 5 Chandra Discoveries

Rudy Montez, Jr
1:00 - 1:15 PM

What is Webb Looking At Now?

Quyen Hart
1:15 - 1:30 PM

Pandora SmallSat: Enabling Early Career Opportunities

Knicole Colon
1:30 - 1:45 PM

Roman Coronagraph

Roman Speaker

