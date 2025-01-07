3 min read
NASA Science at AAS Hyperwall Schedule, January 12-16, 2025
Join NASA in the Exhibit Hall (Booth #505) for Hyperwall Storytelling by NASA experts. Full Hyperwall Agenda below.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 12
7:00 - 7:15 PM
NASA Cosmic Pathfinders Program: Transforming the Early-Career Experience in STEM
Ronald Gamble
7:15 - 7:30 PM
The Hubble Space Telescope: A New Era of Powerful Discovery
Jennifer Wiseman
7:30 - 7:45 PM
Unveiling High-Redshift Galaxies Using JWST-MIRI
Macarena Garcia
7:45 - 8:00 PM
NASA's Habitable Worlds Observatory
Megan Ansdell
8:00 - 8:15 PM
Get Ready for the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope
Dominic Benford
8:15 - 8:30 PM
TESS and the Extended Mission
Rebekah Hounsell
MONDAY, JANUARY 13
9:00 - 9:15 AM
Effective Approaches to Making NASA Science Accessible to All
Tim Rhue
9:15 - 9:30 AM
AXIS: The Next-Generation X-ray Imaging Probe Mission
Erin Kara
9:30 - 9:45 AM
25 Years of Science with the Chandra X-ray Observatory
Rudy Montez, Jr
9:45 - 10:00 AM
Pandora SmallSat: Mission Update
Tom Greene
5:30 - 5:45 PM
Two Years of Exoplanets with JWST
Knicole Colon
5:45 - 6:00 PM
LISA Laser Interferometer Space Antenna
Ira Thorpe
6:00 - 6:15 PM
Roman Coronagraph
Julien Girard
6:15 - 6:30 PM
TBD
Olivier Dore
TUESDAY, JANUARY 14
9:00 - 9:15 AM
25 Years and Beyond with XMM-Newton
Kim Weaver
9:15 - 9:30 AM
US Archival Science with Euclid
Shoubaneh Hemmati
9:30 - 9:45 AM
HWO & the Story of Life in the Universe
Giada Arney
9:45 - 10:00 AM
NASA's Office of the Chief Science Data Officer: Creating a Culture of Innovation and Collaboration
Steven Crawford
12:30 - 12:45 PM
Jdaviz, the JWST Data Analysis and Visualization Tool
Camilla Pacifici
12:45 - 1:00 PM
SPHEREx Instrument Integration and Pre-launch Calibration
Chi Nguyen
1:00 - 1:15 PM
NASA-PEER: Maximizing the Post-bac Experience and Preparing the Next Generation for Grad School
NASA-PEER
1:15 - 1:30 PM
Roman Galactic Plane Survey
Bob Benjamin
1:30 - 1:45 PM
Roman Galactic Bulge Time Domain Survey
Jessie Christiansen
1:45 - 2:00 PM
Galaxy Formation with SPHEREx
Jordan Mirocha
5:30 - 5:45 PM
Roman Wide Field Instrument: From Ground Tests to Science
Jennie Paine
5:45 - 6:00 PM
Extraordinary New Views of Nearby Galaxies with JWST
Janice Lee
6:00 - 6:15 PM
A NICER View of Astrophysics and Exploration from the ISS
Elizabeth Ferrara
6:15 - 6:30 PM
PRobe far-Infrared Mission for Astrophysics (PRIMA) Overview
Elisabeth (Betsy) Mills
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15
9:00 - 9:15 AM
Machine Learning Adventures in Chandra's X-Ray Universe
Victor Samuel Perez Diaz
9:15 - 9:30 AM
You Were Here: The Visionary Scientific Goals of the Habitable Worlds Observatory
Jason Tumlinson
9:30 - 9:45 AM
JWST and Planetary Science
Stefanie Milam
9:45 - 10:00 AM
Science Explorer: Accelerating the Discovery of NASA Science
Alberto Accomazzi
12:30 - 12:45 PM
What to expect for Galaxy Evolution with Roman: Lessons from JWST
Vihang Mehta
12:45 - 1:00 PM
The Rocky Worlds DDT: exploring rocky exoplanet atmospheres with 500 JWST hours and 250 HST orbits
Hannah Diamond-Lowe
1:00 - 1:15 PM
NASA's Astrophoto Challenge: Engage the Public with Opportunities to Create their Own Images with NASA Data
Brandon Lawton
1:15 - 1:30 PM
Roman Core Community Survey-High Latitude Time Domain Survey
Roman Speaker
1:30 - 1:45 PM
Understanding the Sun's Magnetic Cycle with COFFIES
Chris Lombardi
1:45 - 2:00 PM
Our Dynamic Solar Neighborhood
Jackie Faherty
5:30 - 5:45 PM
Astrophysics at NASA
Peter Kurczynski
5:45 - 6:00 PM
NewAthena: Heading towards the next X-ray Flagship
Kristin Madsen
6:00 - 6:15 PM
Pandora SmallSat: Mission Update
Lindsey Wiser
6:15 - 6:30 PM
Cloud Science Platforms in the Era of Big Data
Thomas Dutkiewicz
THURSDAY, JANUARY 16
9:00 - 9:15 AM
Looking at Exoplanets with the Chandra X-ray Observatory
Scott Wolk
9:15 - 9:30 AM
Educational Outreach with NASA Science Activation
Ana Aranda
9:30 - 9:45AM
SPHEREx In-Orbit Commission and Data Products
Howard Hui
9:45 - 10:00 AM
Roman Core Community Survey- High Latitude Wide Area Survey
Roman Speaker
10:00 AM
Livestream NICER repair
12:30 - 12:45 PM
Overlapping Galaxy Pairs with Hubble and JWST
Benne Holwerda
12:45 - 1:00 PM
Top 5 Chandra Discoveries
Rudy Montez, Jr
1:00 - 1:15 PM
What is Webb Looking At Now?
Quyen Hart
1:15 - 1:30 PM
Pandora SmallSat: Enabling Early Career Opportunities
Knicole Colon
1:30 - 1:45 PM
Roman Coronagraph
Roman Speaker
