Autumn Leaves – Call for Volunteers

The Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) Program is calling on volunteers of all ages to help students and citizen scientists document seasonal change through leaf color and land cover. The data collection event will support students across North America, Latin America, Central America, and Europe, who are working together to document the seasonal changes taking place from September through December – see Figure. The observations will also provide vital data for GLOBE students creating student research projects for the GLOBE 2025 International Virtual Science Symposium (IVSS). The project is part of GLOBE’s Intensive Observation Period (IOP), which collects data during a focused period to assess how climate change is unfolding in different regions of the world.